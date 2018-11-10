In the previous years, WhatsApp has offered a public beta program for Android and Windows phone users. WhatsApp had launched an official beta program for iOS users as well which was restricted only to a few users, but now WhatsApp has opened the floodgates for the beta program for all interested iOS users.

Now even WhatsApp users on iOS can try out the latest build before everyone else through the beta version. But usually, the beta testing versions are riddled with bugs.

If you're interested in joining the beta version then firstly you'd have to download an app called as TestFlight from the App Store.

When the app finishes the installation process then you can tap here to request for a slot. For now, the WhatsApp beta program for iOS is on its full strength, so you'll have to wait for the next slot.

Once you choose a slot, the website will redirect you on a page on TestFlight where you'll have to tap on 'Accept' to get your slot.

After you'll accept the invite, you'll be able to start to test WhatsApp beta for iOS. This then will be added to your app list.

Once you've installed the TestFlight app, the app will alert you that you may lose out on data, but according to the report in WAbetainfo, the chat history isn't deleted. But it would be wise to a back-up of the chat history before updating WhatsApp to a new beta.

As the slots are limited one should try getting their invite quicker to become a beta tester as soon as possible if the latest features are what you seek.