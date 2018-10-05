Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 05 October, 2018 14:54 IST

WhatsApp, Jio start campaign for responsible use of the messaging app on JioPhones

Jio introduced mobile app WhatsApp on its 4G feature phone device, JioPhone in September.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Reliance Jio on Friday started a campaign to train people about using the mobile messaging platform responsibly on their JioPhones.

JioPhone 2.

JioPhone 2.

Starting October 9, WhatsApp and Jio would visit 10 cities in different states including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for street plays and engage users to guide them on meaningful and positive ways of WhatsApp use.

"Jio has an important role in driving India's digital revolution by empowering millions of Indians. We are excited to... help organise a campaign that educates people on how to communicate in a simple and safe way," a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

Reliance Jio introduced mobile app WhatsApp on its 4G feature phone device, JioPhone in September.

The companies have jointly developed video tutorials and informative leaflets, available online and in Jio Stores in 11 Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.

WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India and is one of the most popular mobile apps worldwide.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

iPhone XS Max issues explained

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

Moto One Power review

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

