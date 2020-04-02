Thursday, April 02, 2020Back to
WhatsApp is working on an option to allow using one account on multiple devices

Currently, it's unclear if the multiple device feature will also be available cross-platform.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2020 10:40:12 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will let you use your account on multiple devices at once.

WhatsApp beta tester, WABetaInfo, has reported that in the latest beta version on Android, the messenger is testing a multiple-device feature that may let you use one telephone number across multiple smartphones. Reportedly, people at WABetaInfo were able to trigger pop-up, in-chat messages that reference multiple device support when you switch devices using WhatsApp.

Image: Reuters

This will prove to be a helpful feature for people like us who frequently switch phones. Notably, though, the feature is still in testing and may take a while to be rolled out to the stable version. We just hope it doesn't take as long as the dark mode did to come to the stable versions.

As of now, WhatsApp can only be used on one device at a time. The moment you log in to any other smartphone and tablet, you are automatically logged out from the previous device. The only multiple-device operation WhatsApp allows right now is using the account on a smartphone/tablet and activating WhatsApp Web using QR code.

Currently, it's unclear if the multiple device feature will also be available cross-platform. This means, we are yet to find out if the feature will work if you have an Android phone and an iPad, an iPhone and an Android tablet, or if you are switching from iOS to an Android device.

Along with the multiple-device support, the beta update also has the disappearing message feature, except its called the 'Expiring message' this time. The feature will reportedly be available for both group and individual chats.

The same update also confirms that WhatsApp will no longer allow videos longer than 16 seconds to be uploaded on status.

