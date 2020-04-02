tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will let you use your account on multiple devices at once.

WhatsApp beta tester, WABetaInfo, has reported that in the latest beta version on Android, the messenger is testing a multiple-device feature that may let you use one telephone number across multiple smartphones. Reportedly, people at WABetaInfo were able to trigger pop-up, in-chat messages that reference multiple device support when you switch devices using WhatsApp.

This will prove to be a helpful feature for people like us who frequently switch phones. Notably, though, the feature is still in testing and may take a while to be rolled out to the stable version. We just hope it doesn't take as long as the dark mode did to come to the stable versions.

Testing 👀

When someone adds a new device in his WhatsApp account, you will be notified because encryption keys change. Available in future for iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/WqrM6cRHWW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 24, 2020

As of now, WhatsApp can only be used on one device at a time. The moment you log in to any other smartphone and tablet, you are automatically logged out from the previous device. The only multiple-device operation WhatsApp allows right now is using the account on a smartphone/tablet and activating WhatsApp Web using QR code.

Currently, it's unclear if the multiple device feature will also be available cross-platform. This means, we are yet to find out if the feature will work if you have an Android phone and an iPad, an iPhone and an Android tablet, or if you are switching from iOS to an Android device.

Along with the multiple-device support, the beta update also has the disappearing message feature, except its called the 'Expiring message' this time. The feature will reportedly be available for both group and individual chats.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

You can no longer send videos to WhatsApp Status if they are longer than 16 seconds: only videos having a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed.

This is happening in India and it's probably an initiative to reduce the traffic on the server infrastructures. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

The same update also confirms that WhatsApp will no longer allow videos longer than 16 seconds to be uploaded on status.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.