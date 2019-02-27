tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp's search feature isn't the most polished out there and if you're someone who uses WhatsApp to converse on groups with hundreds of chats every day, it does become extremely difficult to look for something specific.

In the past few weeks, the WhatsApp team has been trying to polish its in-app search feature with a number of discreet changes under the hood, but a bigger feature may be in the works.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the popular messaging service has begun work on a new 'Advanced Search' feature for users. The feature is currently under development for iOS, but sources closely tracking progress do state that the feature will be rolled out to Android users as well.

The report, however, states that the feature is at a very native stage and that for reasons linked to the development of the feature, it may not show up for all iOS beta users right away. The Advanced Search feature could take a few weeks before it sees a wider, stable rollout.

An official beta program for iOS was never available for everyone because it always was restricted to a few users. But WABetaInfo found that WhatsApp had unexpectedly opened its public beta program, making it available to any iOS user for a while.

At the time of writing this report though, the Beta program on Testflight is full.

