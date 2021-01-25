Monday, January 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

The petition, by a lawyer, has contended that the updated privacy policy violates users' right to privacy under the Constitution.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 25, 2021 14:18:54 IST

WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans over opting out of its new privacy policy which is a matter of concern for the government and it is looking into the issue, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Monday. The central government told the high court that it was also a matter of concern that Indian users were being "unilaterally" subjected to the change in the privacy policy by the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

The petition, by a lawyer, has contended that the updated privacy policy violates users right to privacy under the Constitution.

The submissions were made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma during hearing of a petition by a lawyer against the new privacy policy of WhatsApp which is owned by Facebook.

At the start of the hearing, the court reiterated what it had said on 18 January that WhatsApp was a private app and it was optional whether to download it or not.

"It is not mandatory to download it. Every other app has similar terms and conditions regarding sharing of user information with others," the court said and asked why the petitioner was challenging the policy of WhatsApp.

The court also observed that the Personal Data Protection Bill was being considered by Parliament and the government was looking into issues raised in the plea.

During the hearing, ASG Sharma told the court that by not giving Indian users the option to opt out of sharing their data with other companies of Facebook, WhatsApp prima facie appears to be treating users with an "all or nothing approach".

"Insofar the government is concerned, while the privacy policy offered by WhatsApp to its European users specifically prohibits use of any information shared with Facebook companies for the companies'' purposes, this clause is not found in the privacy policy offered to Indian citizens who form a very substantial part of WhatsApp's user base.

"This differential treatment is certainly a cause of concern for the government. It is also a matter of concern for the government that Indian users are being unilaterally subjected to the changes in the privacy policy," the ASG told the court.

"This leverages the social significance of WhatsApp to force users into a bargain which may infringe on their interests in information privacy and information security," he further said.

He also told the court that though the issue was between two private individuals -- WhatsApp and its users -- the scope and expanse of WhatsApp "make it a germane ground that reasonable and cogent policies are put in place which is being done by the Personal Data Protection Bill and discussions are very much on".

Sharma said the government was already looking into the issue and has sent a communication to WhatsApp seeking certain information.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, told the court that the communication has been received and will be responded to.

The court, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on 1 March.

The petition, by a lawyer, has contended that the updated privacy policy violates users' right to privacy under the Constitution.

The plea has claimed that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp allows full access to a user's online activity without there being any supervision by the government.

Under the new policy, users can either accept it or exit the app, but they cannot opt not to share their data with other Facebook-owned or third party apps.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

Plea in Delhi High Court challenges WhatsApp's privacy policy update

Jan 15, 2021
Plea in Delhi High Court challenges WhatsApp's privacy policy update
'Don't join WhatsApp, it’s voluntary': Delhi HC tells petitioner challenging platform's new privacy policy

NewsTracker

'Don't join WhatsApp, it’s voluntary': Delhi HC tells petitioner challenging platform's new privacy policy

Jan 18, 2021
WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid backlash over data sharing with Facebook

NewsTracker

WhatsApp delays new privacy policy by three months amid backlash over data sharing with Facebook

Jan 16, 2021
Centre asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policy, says it is discriminatory towards Indians

NewsTracker

Centre asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policy, says it is discriminatory towards Indians

Jan 19, 2021
WhatsApp's Privacy Policy, Terms of Service update does not affect the privacy of your messages in any way, company says

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's Privacy Policy, Terms of Service update does not affect the privacy of your messages in any way, company says

Jan 13, 2021
Parliamentary panel summons Facebook, Twitter officials over misuse of social media platforms on 21 Jan

NewsTracker

Parliamentary panel summons Facebook, Twitter officials over misuse of social media platforms on 21 Jan

Jan 18, 2021

science

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021
Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Covaxin Study

Bharat Biotech, ICMR publish Covaxin Phase 1 data showing safe, enhanced immunity to Covid-19 disease

Jan 22, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021