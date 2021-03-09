Tuesday, March 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is reportedly working on password-protected, encrypted cloud backups

The cloud backup encryption feature is expected to rollout for both iOS and Android users soon.


FP TrendingMar 09, 2021 12:30:59 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on encrypting chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud. The cloud backup encryption was spotted in the beta version of the app by WABetaInfo. A screenshot shared from the app beta also shows that users will be asked to create a password to encrypt their future chat backups. By entering the password, the chat database and media will become safe from unauthorised access.

The feature is expected to rollout for both iOS and Android users soon.

The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo also show that the process of encrypting chat backup will be a multiple-step procedure. The user will have to go to Settings in WhatsApp and will see the option to encrypt when creating backups. After this, the app will give you the option to set a password for these backups. As this password is going to be required for all your future backups, and it will not be saved in WhatsApp, you must enter a strong password that you will remember. Once the password has been set, the app will require you to type in your phone number again.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on password-protected, encrypted cloud backups

Representational Image

Encryption of chats in cloud storage is important as it will keep the chats safe and private. As seen in the recent past, WhatsApp chats of many celebrities were leaked online. Although WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, when the chats are stored in cloud storage, these go outside the control of WhatsApp and are hence accessible by the law enforcement and other foreign players.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly developing Clubhouse-like audio rooms; plans to rollout end-to-end encryption

Mar 08, 2021
Instagram is reportedly developing Clubhouse-like audio rooms; plans to rollout end-to-end encryption
How you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp

How you can chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Mar 01, 2021
HMD Global to announce new G-series of Nokia smartphones, Nokia G10 to be the first

Nokia

HMD Global to announce new G-series of Nokia smartphones, Nokia G10 to be the first

Mar 08, 2021
SC to not share video conference links for hearings on WhatsApp group

NewsTracker

SC to not share video conference links for hearings on WhatsApp group

Mar 02, 2021
WhatsApp starts rolling out voice and video calling feature for the desktop app: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts rolling out voice and video calling feature for the desktop app: How it works

Mar 04, 2021
Fortnite-maker Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys, a hit pandemic video game

Fall Guys

Fortnite-maker Epic Games buys the developer of Fall Guys, a hit pandemic video game

Mar 05, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021