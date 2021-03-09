FP Trending

WhatsApp is reportedly working on encrypting chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud. The cloud backup encryption was spotted in the beta version of the app by WABetaInfo. A screenshot shared from the app beta also shows that users will be asked to create a password to encrypt their future chat backups. By entering the password, the chat database and media will become safe from unauthorised access.

The feature is expected to rollout for both iOS and Android users soon.

As previously announced, @WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption. The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it's not sent to WhatsApp.

It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Lp06PaECBX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2021

The screenshots shared by WABetaInfo also show that the process of encrypting chat backup will be a multiple-step procedure. The user will have to go to Settings in WhatsApp and will see the option to encrypt when creating backups. After this, the app will give you the option to set a password for these backups. As this password is going to be required for all your future backups, and it will not be saved in WhatsApp, you must enter a strong password that you will remember. Once the password has been set, the app will require you to type in your phone number again.

Encryption of chats in cloud storage is important as it will keep the chats safe and private. As seen in the recent past, WhatsApp chats of many celebrities were leaked online. Although WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, when the chats are stored in cloud storage, these go outside the control of WhatsApp and are hence accessible by the law enforcement and other foreign players.