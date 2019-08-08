Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is reportedly vulnerable to a flaw that could allow hackers to edit messages

Security researchers were able to intercept and manipulate the identity of senders and text.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 20:26:59 IST

A new vulnerability surfaced in WhatsApp that can potentially allow hackers to manipulate messages. Any kind of message can be intercepted and the identity of the sender can be changed along with the text content of the messages.

WhatsApp is reportedly vulnerable to a flaw that could allow hackers to edit messages

WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

The vulnerability was discovered by Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Research and revealed via a press release. It also posted a video showcasing how the vulnerability can be exploited. With this security flaw, attackers can easily create and spread misinformation and make it appear as if it came from authentic sources. The firm was able to capture an outgoing message from WhatsApp and decrypt it. Then they could alter the contents at will and then encrypt it to send it forward.

Check Point was able to reverse-engineer WhatsApp’s encryption algorithm. By decrypting the data, the researchers got access to all the parameters being exchanged. This allowed them to alter these parameters to whatever they liked.

The firm says that it has informed WhatsApp about this vulnerability. Although the flaw has been partially fixed according to a report by Forbes, Check Point says that other issues need to be addressed soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone

Jul 25, 2019
How to download photos and videos from a WhatsApp Status to your Android smartphone
WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's compliance with local data under question by Indian Supreme Court

Aug 03, 2019
WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly testing support for third-party stickers on the web app

Aug 05, 2019
WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on Android, iOS starts receiving the frequently forwarded messages feature

Aug 02, 2019
WhatsApp hits 400 million monthly active users in India out of 1.5 billion users

WhatsApp

WhatsApp hits 400 million monthly active users in India out of 1.5 billion users

Jul 26, 2019
WhatsApp can trace message origin, IIT Madras professor suggests two methods

WhatsApp

WhatsApp can trace message origin, IIT Madras professor suggests two methods

Aug 08, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019