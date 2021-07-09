Friday, July 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp is reportedly testing large link previews for iOS and Android users

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on bringing high-quality previews for URLs on the latest beta version.


tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2021 11:22:08 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly working on rolling out new features for iOS, one of which is a large link preview for iOS to make it easier for users to check out what the links are all about. The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, which reports that the large preview link feature is currently under development and will be available for users in a future update.

WhatsApp is working on the same feature for the Android app and is bringing high-quality previews for URLs on the latest beta version. Moreover, for websites that do not have a high-resolution preview for URLs, which is why WhatsApp will show a smaller thumbnail.

In other WhatsApp-related news, WhatsApp Beta users are currently testing a brand new feature where attached images or videos disappear after one viewing, like Snaps on Snapchat. The feature allows WhatsApp users to send a photograph or video that will delete after being watched or viewed. The View Once feature was confirmed by WhatsApp chief Cathcart last month.

Also, WhatsApp is restoring the green colour notifications for its Android beta app. The platform had first announced a new dark blue colour in notifications in the 2.21.12.12 beta update. However, WhatsApp is now restoring the old colour again. This is because the new blue colour wasn't appreciated much by users.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp GB

GB WhatsApp, a third-party app, has gone viral but it can get your original WhatsApp account permanently blocked

Jun 30, 2021
GB WhatsApp, a third-party app, has gone viral but it can get your original WhatsApp account permanently blocked

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021