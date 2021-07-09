tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is reportedly working on rolling out new features for iOS, one of which is a large link preview for iOS to make it easier for users to check out what the links are all about. The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, which reports that the large preview link feature is currently under development and will be available for users in a future update.

WhatsApp is testing a large link preview for a future update. pic.twitter.com/398d8VRpTZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2021

WhatsApp is working on the same feature for the Android app and is bringing high-quality previews for URLs on the latest beta version. Moreover, for websites that do not have a high-resolution preview for URLs, which is why WhatsApp will show a smaller thumbnail.

In other WhatsApp-related news, WhatsApp Beta users are currently testing a brand new feature where attached images or videos disappear after one viewing, like Snaps on Snapchat. The feature allows WhatsApp users to send a photograph or video that will delete after being watched or viewed. The View Once feature was confirmed by WhatsApp chief Cathcart last month.

Also, WhatsApp is restoring the green colour notifications for its Android beta app. The platform had first announced a new dark blue colour in notifications in the 2.21.12.12 beta update. However, WhatsApp is now restoring the old colour again. This is because the new blue colour wasn't appreciated much by users.