Taking on Hike Messenger and Telegram, WhatsApp recently announced a new Stickers feature for both its Android and iOS users. For the uninitiated, Stickers are a step up from the emoticons, that are animated, and are inspired by themes, colours, and people. Think, the good old Yahoo Messenger, or the currently popular Facebook Messenger, both of the platforms have been big on stickers.

And now, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a stickers search feature for Android devices.

WhatsApp is working on a stickers search feature on Android, that will be available in future.

It’s under development. pic.twitter.com/ZtOK5RXrMB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 8, 2018

The report also shared a screenshot, which hints at what the search feature could look like. And from what we can tell, it’s a very Telegram-like feature, where when you type in a message to send and then hit on the stickers option, you are automatically suggested the relevant stickers that you can use.

Another screenshot about the stickers search feature in Android, that will be available in future. pic.twitter.com/0URSxs06yB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 9, 2018

Do note, this feature is yet to be confirmed by WhatsApp itself. It is still unclear when the feature may be released. However, according to the report, when the feature is released it will initially be limited only to Android users and eventually be rolled out to iOS as well.

Currently, iOS and Android users have a 12 sticker pack on WhatsApp. The access to stickers has also been rolled out to WhatsApp Web.