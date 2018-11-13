Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 09:39 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a Telegram-like search option for Stickers

The feature will reportedly be rolled out to only Android users initially, followed by iOS users eventually.

Taking on Hike Messenger and Telegram, WhatsApp recently announced a new Stickers feature for both its Android and iOS users. For the uninitiated, Stickers are a step up from the emoticons, that are animated, and are inspired by themes, colours, and people. Think, the good old Yahoo Messenger, or the currently popular Facebook Messenger, both of the platforms have been big on stickers.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1740C10AC0

And now, according to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a stickers search feature for Android devices.

The report also shared a screenshot, which hints at what the search feature could look like. And from what we can tell, it’s a very Telegram-like feature, where when you type in a message to send and then hit on the stickers option, you are automatically suggested the relevant stickers that you can use.

Do note, this feature is yet to be confirmed by WhatsApp itself. It is still unclear when the feature may be released. However, according to the report, when the feature is released it will initially be limited only to Android users and eventually be rolled out to iOS as well.

Currently, iOS and Android users have a 12 sticker pack on WhatsApp. The access to stickers has also been rolled out to WhatsApp Web.

