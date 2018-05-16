With an aim to make its platform more user-friendly, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out better administrative controls and other features for Groups.

Under "Admin controls" in Group settings, there's now a control that allows admins to restrict who can change the group's subject, icon and description. A short blurb can also be found now under Group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines or topics for the group.

"When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

A "Group catch-up" feature has also been added that will let users catch up on messages that mention or reply to them by tapping on a new '@' button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat. Admins are now allowed to remove administrative permissions of other group participants and creators of a group can no longer be removed from the group they started, WhatsApp added in the post.

In addition, WhatsApp has also made it harder for people to be re-added to Groups they have left.

These features are available for Android and iPhone users.

WhatsApp mentions that Groups have been an important part of the app's experience, regardless of whether it's family members connecting across the globe or childhood friends staying in touch over the years. "There are also people coming together in Groups on WhatsApp like new parents looking for support and city leaders coordinating relief efforts after natural disasters," the company added.

