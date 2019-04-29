Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp introduces cricket-themed stickers: Here's how to download them

With IPL-fever gripping the nation, WhatsApp has introduced cricket-theme stickers for users.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 16:26:06 IST

With the IPL-fever gripping the country WhatsApp, which in the past has introduced stickers for many events and occasions, has released Cricket Stickers for Android. For a country that worships the sport and with the cricket world cup round the corner, the stickers have come about at a very opportune time.

WhatsApp introduces cricket-themed stickers: Heres how to download them

WhatsApp cricket stickers.

So how does one find and download these cricket-themed stickers? As of writing this article, the Cricket-themed stickers have not appeared.

How to download cricket stickers on WhatsApp?

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then tap on the sticker icon below.

Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that.

This will open a list of the stickers WhatsApp has provided and you should see a "Cricket Matchup" sticker pack present there. You can add these stickers to your favourites.

If you don't see the sticker pack you can scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the Store, you can search for cricket stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Some of the apps where we found genuine WhatsApp stickers were Cricket Stickers for WhatsApp, and Indian Cricketer Stickers.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

WhatsApp

Mahavir Jayanti 2019: How to download the festive-themed WhatsApp stickers

Apr 17, 2019
Mahavir Jayanti 2019: How to download the festive-themed WhatsApp stickers
WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and Web app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon rollout Animated Stickers to the Android, iOS and Web app

Apr 18, 2019
Easter 2019: How to find and use WhatsApp Stickers to spread the cheer

WhatsApp

Easter 2019: How to find and use WhatsApp Stickers to spread the cheer

Apr 21, 2019
Good Friday 2019: How to find and use WhatsApp Stickers during the Holy Week

WhatsApp

Good Friday 2019: How to find and use WhatsApp Stickers during the Holy Week

Apr 19, 2019
JioTV update for Android now brings in picture-in-picture mode

JioTV

JioTV update for Android now brings in picture-in-picture mode

Apr 16, 2019
WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with official emojis

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with official emojis

Apr 19, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019