WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

WhatsApp is also expected to soon roll out a multi-device support feature for users.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2020 09:52:45 IST

WhatsApp recently confirmed that the much-awaited 'disappearing messages' feature will soon roll out for both Android and iOS users. Followed by this, WhatsApp has now rolled out an improved storage management tool to help users declutter their storage better. This tool will let users review and delete bulk items from WhatsApp so that they can free up the storage on their devices. These items will include messages that are forwarded or multiple times, large media files and more.

WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

WhatsApp might soon roll out a multi-device support feature as well. Image: Reuters

To use this tool, all you need to do is open the app, go to Settings > Storage and Data > Manage Storage.

In addition to this, a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp might soon roll out a multi-device support feature as well. It is reportedly under development right now. The report reveals that it will allow users to log in from four different devices at the same time.

