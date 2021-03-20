Saturday, March 20, 2021Back to
Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down briefly in major outage, says report

After 11.30 pm IST, several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app


Agence France-PresseMar 20, 2021 00:40:28 IST

Paris: Social media platforms Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all went down in a major outage at around 11 pm IST (1730 GMT) on Friday, according to the tech monitoring website Downdetector.

However, shortly after 11.30 pm IST (1800 GMT), several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app.

Instagram also came back after about an hour.

All three sites belong to US social giant Facebook, which was unable to immediately provide information on the extent and length of the problem when contacted by AFP.

