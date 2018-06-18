WhatsApp has stopped working on some of the old mobile operating systems and it also plans to curb services for some others in a few years. The Facebook-owned online chat app updated this information on its mobile devices support page last week.

Many of the devices that will now become unsupported are those which are still working on the old Android, iOS, Windows Phone OS, BlackBerry OS, and more.

As per the support page, all devices which have Android versions older than 2.3.3, Windows Phone 8.0 and older, iOS 6, Symbian S60 and BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10 are no longer supported on WhatsApp.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also mentioned that users of certain other OS' will not be allowed to make new accounts on WhatsApp from now on. They can, however, keep on using the messaging app for a certain period of time.

Users of Nokia S40 have until 31 December 2018, Android users above 2.3.3 and below 2.3.7 have till 1 February 2020, and iOS 7 users also have till 1 February 2020.

WhatsApp has said on its support to page for users to latest upgrade their devices to the following.

If you are an Android user, upgrade to at least Android 4.0 and above. If you are an iOS user upgrade to at least iOS 8 and above and if you are a Windows Phone user then you should upgrade to at least Windows 8.1 and above.