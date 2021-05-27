Thursday, May 27, 2021Back to
WhatsApp had a grievance officer in India even before new IT rules came into effect: How to register complaint

Many foreign social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are yet to appoint a grievance officer based out of India for users to raise a complaint with them.


tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2021 19:28:04 IST

In February, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued new guidelines for social media intermediaries and OTT platforms, which come into effect from Wednesday, 26 May. Among other things, the guidelines require all OTT and social media platforms to have a grievance redressal mechanism and name a grievance officer, who must register a grievance within 24 hours and redress it in 15 days.

While Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are yet to comply with the new guidelines, WhatsApp had appointed a grievance officer in India in 2018. Here's how you can reach out to the WhatsApp grievance officer and register a complaint:

As per new guidelines, social media platforms need to have a grievance redressal mechanism and a grievance officer, who must register a grievance within 24 hours and redress it in 15 days. Image: Tech2/Priya Singh

How to get in touch with the WhatsApp grievance officer

1. Open WhatsApp and head to Settings > Help > Contact Us.

2. You can write an email on o register complaints via email, you can send a mail to grievance_officer_wa@support.whatsapp.com and do attach an electronic signature. If you're contacting us about a specific account, please include your phone number in full international format, including the country code.

3. You can opt to post on:

Ashish Chandra

WhatsApp

Attention: Grievance Officer

Post Box No. 56

Road No. 1, Banjara Hills

Hyderabad - 500 034

Telangana, India

Although Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are yet to appoint their grievance officer in India as per the new guidelines, you can still reach out to them in case you need to file a complaint. Here's how you can do it:

How to reach out to the Twitter grievance officer

1. You can visit the Twitter grievance officer website and click on the support form to file the complaint according to your issues like login issues, impersonation, deactivated account, hacked account, suspended or locked account and so on.

2. You can email your issue on grievance-officer-in@twitter.com

3. You can write to the officer at the following address:

Twitter, Inc.

c/o Jeremy Kessel

1355 Market St #900

San Francisco, California 94103

United States

How to reach out to the Facebook grievance officer

1. You can fill up this form on Facebook's website and attach your electronic signature

2. You can post by including “ATTENTION: Grievance Officer” on the following address:

Julie Duvall

Facebook Inc

ATTENTION — GRIEVANCE OFFICER

1 Hacker Way

Menlo Park, CA 94025

USA

svc-GO-India@fb.com

3. You can also get in touch with Facebook in India via post at:

216, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase III

New Delhi - 110020

How to get in touch with the Instagram grievance officer

1. You can fill up the contact form to report your issue

2. You can write to the officer at:

Julie Duvall

Facebook Inc

ATTENTION — GRIEVANCE OFFICER

1 Hacker Way

Menlo Park, CA 94025

USA

