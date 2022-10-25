Tuesday, October 25, 2022Back to
WhatsApp goes down in a number of areas around the globe, users can’t access group chats or WhatsApp Web

Apparently, WhatsApp’s services such as Group Chats and WhatsApp Web have been hit worldwide, whereas regular chats have been hit only in certain portions of the world, including India.


FP StaffOct 25, 2022 13:31:42 IST

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging service has apparently suffered a major disruption with most of its services having being rendered inaccessible to its users. 

As of now, there is no clear reason as to why certain selective services of WhatsApp would be out of order, and not the entire platform. However, people have been speculating, that this may be because of the increased exchange of messages and media because of Diwali, or the outage may be due to the partial solar eclipse that is supposed to take place today.

Both of these speculations, however, should be taken with a massive grain of salt. WhatsApp has more than enough bandwidth to withstand sudden spikes in traffic. And in any case had either of the reasons, the overload of messages of the solar eclipse being a reason, been true, the entire platform would have been out, and not selected services in selected areas.

People have taken to Twitter to not only share that they are facing outages, but to share some pretty hilarious memes as well.

Acknowledging the issue, a Meta spokesperson said it is working to restore services as quickly as possible. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson in an official statement.

