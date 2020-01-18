tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp may soon be rolling out Telegram-like animated stickers to the platform and the same is currently being tested on the Android beta app. We have come across reports of new features and improvements brings tested in beta that would support the dark mode.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, I'm the latest WhatsApp Android beta v2.20.10 update, the platform has received Telegram-like animated stickers.

This animated sticker category is expected to be added to the stickers tab only. Users will reportedly be able to forward these animated stickers to other contacts.

As per the report, you can follow this simple path to use these stickers, "open WhatsApp > Chat > Stickers button > Plus icon and you see 'Update' for all packs you have previously downloaded."

Separately, a recent report has revealed that Facebook has backed out of the idea of showing its ads on WhatsApp but not completely. Although, Facebook has completely removed codes that it had worked on for supporting ads on WhatsApp but the report says that Facebook hasn't, however, dropped its plan to integrate ads into the Status feature and will be rolling that out at some point in time.

