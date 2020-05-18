Monday, May 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook officially starts rolling out Messenger Rooms; WhatsApp for Android may soon integrate it

A report reveals that 'Rooms' will be a separate category in the 'calls' tab in WhatsApp.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2020 15:56:54 IST

Facebook recently started testing its video calling tool called Messenger Rooms that allows up to 50 participants. And as of today, the tool has officially started to rollout to users in India.

Parallely, WhatsApp is reportedly testing integrating Messenger Rooms on the platform as well.

(Also read: Facebook Messenger Rooms: What is it, how does it work, and should you use it? All your questions, answered!

Facebook officially starts rolling out Messenger Rooms; WhatsApp for Android may soon integrate it

Messenger Room on Facebook mobile app. Image: Facebook Newsroom

As per a report by WABetaInfo, in the 2.20.163 beta update in WhatsApp for Android, Facebook has integrated Messenger Rooms in the messaging app. A "Room" option will not reportedly appear in the chat menu that will direct the users to Messenger Rooms where you can create a room and video call up to 50 people (including you!).

This feature was also spotted in testing last month on Android beta version of the app.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

The report also reveals that "Rooms" will be a separate category in the "calls" tab in WhatsApp. Once you tap on the "Rooms" option in the "Calls" tab, it will ask you if you want to open the Messenger Rooms.

Since this update has reportedly rolled out in beta version hence it is expected to come soon to the stable version of WhatsApp as well.

Currently, WhatsApp allows up to 8 people on a group video call. To recall, you can create Messenger Rooms even if you don't have a Facebook account.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp payments

WhatsApp is reportedly being investigated by Indian authorities for abusing its dominance on a large user base

May 18, 2020
WhatsApp is reportedly being investigated by Indian authorities for abusing its dominance on a large user base
Govt to roll out COVID-19 app for JioPhone in bid to increase reach of system; testing underway, says official

Govt to roll out COVID-19 app for JioPhone in bid to increase reach of system; testing underway, says official

May 07, 2020
WhatsApp assures SC that it will not go ahead with the payment service without complying with Indian regulations

WhatsApp

WhatsApp assures SC that it will not go ahead with the payment service without complying with Indian regulations

May 14, 2020
WhatsApp users can now fact-check COVID-19 messages using the new chatbot: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can now fact-check COVID-19 messages using the new chatbot: How it works

May 05, 2020
Current outrage over #BoisLockerRoom tells us that nobody is counting on a systemic change

Current outrage over #BoisLockerRoom tells us that nobody is counting on a systemic change

May 09, 2020
Banks need to push digital plans now; pandemic an opportunity to revive products, services: Former RBI deputy governor

NewsTracker

Banks need to push digital plans now; pandemic an opportunity to revive products, services: Former RBI deputy governor

May 15, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020