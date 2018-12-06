tech2 News Staff

While WhatsApp has rolled out its payment services this year to some users, it is yet to comply with certain crucial National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) guidelines.

Apparently, the national payments body insisted that WhatsApp store its data locally and share a timeline of when it would begin to do that. However, months later, WhatsApp has still not set any timeline for complying with data localisation norms.

According to a report by Times of India, last month, WhatsApp's global CEO Chris Daniels had written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking permission for a full-scale rollout of the feature. Apparently, other than WhatsApp, other major players in the market that use NPCI's UPI network have already shared their timeline on when they will begin to store their data locally in India.

On the other hand, the report also notes that WhatsApp claims that they haven't received any response to Daniel's letter, which was sent out to the NPCI in November.

“It is clear their local set-up of data storage is not in full compliance with the RBI diktat and we have not been given any timeline that could indicate by when they would store payments data only in India," TOI quoted a source close to NPCI as saying.

Notably, the deadline to store payments data only in India has already expired. However, many payments companies have told NPCI and the RBI that they will take another six to nine months to comply with these norms.