WhatsApp down for over an hour now, users unable to send/receive texts

In what seems to be a global outage, WhatsApp is not working for users in India and in some other countries.


FP TrendingOct 25, 2022 15:06:45 IST

In what came to be an unusual incident for several WhatsApp users, the social messaging platform seems to have gone down for thousands of people in India and in some other countries.

Tips and Tricks_ How to restore WhatsApp chats

Representational image.

A bit after noon, WhatsApp started showing signs of disruptions as many were not able to see double checks in their texts. Following this, users also started reporting issues with WhatsApp on both their mobile phones and the web as they were unable to send or receive messages or any media files.

Apart from that, users are also reporting issues with loading the webpage of WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking website, people started facing issues with WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM on Tuesday, 25 October. Besides, the website also pointed out the percentage of users encountering different issues on the platform. Also, in a statement issued by Meta to the media, it has been said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”


On the other hand, many also took to Twitter and shared their complaints.

Check some reactions:


While Twitter has been flooded with funny reactions and posts over the global outage, the exact cause of the issue is still unclear. Notably, other Meta services including Instagram and Facebook are working properly in the affected countries.

