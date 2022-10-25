FP Trending

In what came to be an unusual incident for several WhatsApp users, the social messaging platform seems to have gone down for thousands of people in India and in some other countries.

A bit after noon, WhatsApp started showing signs of disruptions as many were not able to see double checks in their texts. Following this, users also started reporting issues with WhatsApp on both their mobile phones and the web as they were unable to send or receive messages or any media files.

Apart from that, users are also reporting issues with loading the webpage of WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, an outage tracking website, people started facing issues with WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 12:30 PM on Tuesday, 25 October. Besides, the website also pointed out the percentage of users encountering different issues on the platform. Also, in a statement issued by Meta to the media, it has been said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022



On the other hand, many also took to Twitter and shared their complaints.

Check some reactions:

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

How are we going to communicate since Whatsapp is down?

Professor : and that’s where Twitter comes in#WhatsApp #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/NrqBGpPGK7 — Jackson Nyakoe (@Jacksonnyakoe) October 25, 2022

People come to Twitter as WhatsApp goes down … 😂🤣 #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/dLObqw3YW8 — Official_Ankit_Das 😇 (@AnkitDass21) October 25, 2022

#WhatsApp

Twitter is enjoying WhatsApp down 😂 pic.twitter.com/ypYWqnIFHw — Mr. XAJID | Graphic Designer (@MrXAJID) October 25, 2022



While Twitter has been flooded with funny reactions and posts over the global outage, the exact cause of the issue is still unclear. Notably, other Meta services including Instagram and Facebook are working properly in the affected countries.