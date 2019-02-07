Tech2 News Staff

Facebook-owned WhatsApp had been the subject of scrutiny and ‘intense government pressure’ in India over the past few months. Misinformation disseminated on the cross-platform messaging app like wildfire caused a spate of lynching and violence in the country. Notably, the IT Ministry last year released draft amendments which suggested social media and online platforms would need to enable tracing of ‘originators of information’ as when required by government agencies, as per a PTI report.

While the instant messaging platform chose 20 researchers team worldwide to work towards finding out what spreads misinformation and how to curb fake news a month before the release of these draft amendments, the government still sought to propose amendments to the Information Technology (IT) Act. While this had become a pressing matter for WhatsApp, a new report now suggests that some of the proposed government regulations for social media companies are threatening WhatsApp’s existence in the country.

In an interview, WhatsApp’s Head of Communications, Carl Woog told IANS, “Of the proposed regulations, the one which concerns us the most is the emphasis on traceability of messages.”

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption to user protect users privacy which means even the company cannot read users’ communications. While the draft amendments seem to target this feature, Woog told the publication that without end-to-end encryption WhatsApp will be a ‘completely new product.’

"The proposed changes are going overboard and are not consistent with strong privacy protections that people around the world are seeking," Woog said. The company’s Head of Communications further citing such scenario to likely become a cause to cease its existence in its current form said, “Given the end-to-end encryption we have in place, the regulations will require us to re-architect our product.”

While WhatsApp is battling criticism and ‘facing flak from government’ over the spread of hoaxes and misinformation, the company stake seems to be at risk given India is one of WhatsApp’s biggest market globally with at least 200 million monthly active users in the country.

The company has introduced several measures to curb the issue, and Woog in the latest report mentions that nearly two million accounts are banned every month. “While roughly 20 percent of these accounts are banned at the time of registration, over 70 percent of the spam accounts get banned without a recent user report," he said.

As per the report, WhatsApp addressing one of the major demands by the government said, "As part of establishing our operations in India, we have identified a Grievance Officer who can be contacted directly if a user has a concern about their WhatsApp experience and is unable to report it through other channels."

While the proposed regulations require the social media platforms to ‘follow a process’ to prevent dissemination of fake news, Reuters in its report said that the proposal might strain relations between India and global tech companies.

