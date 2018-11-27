tech2 News Staff

Facebook is just not having the greatest of times. After being embroiled in multiple data privacy scandals over the past year, it looks like everyone wants to abandon the sinking ship. The latest in the line of high-level executives stepping down is Neeraj Arora, the chief business officer of WhatsApp whose parent company is Facebook.

In a post on Facebook Neeraj announced his decision to step down from the company and “taking some time off to recharge and spend time with family.” He also thanked Jan Koum and Brian Acton, who are co-founders of WhatsApp, for letting him be their business partner for so long.

As mentioned before, this is not the first big name in recent times to alienate themselves from Facebook. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of Instagram back in September. Instagram was bought by Facebook for $1 billion back in 2012.

In May, Jan Koum resigned after clashing with Facebook over WhatApp’s strategy and Facebook’s attempts to use its personal data and weaken its encryption. Brian Acton also followed suit in September.