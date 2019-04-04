tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp Business launched on Android early last year. However, the Facebook-owned messaging service back then didn't share any detail as to when it will release its business app on the iOS platform.

It might have taken the WhatsApp Business team a while since then, but it's finally available for iOS in India.

Now, WhatsApp Business for iOS was announced last month but was limited to a few countries. Well, it's finally here and India still happens to be one the first few countries where WhatsApp Business is currently available.

WhatsApp Business essentially comes with features and tools aimed to benefit small business. Similar to the regular version, the standalone app is free to download on the App Store. It also lets businesses add information like working hours, address, and links to social media account or website to their profile page.

Interestingly, the business app provides an option for users to continue using the WhatsApp Business account with the same number as the standard Messenger app. The app allows users to interact with their customers using tools to sort and reply to messages and set automated messages when they are unable to reply.

WhatsApp also claims that the iOS version of the app works just like the Android app and has all the same features.

Here's a detailed guide for you, laying out the basic of WhatsApp Business and what sets it apart from the regular app.

