Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Business for iOS to soon get the redesigned splash screen: Report

The splash screen includes the new 'from FACEBOOK' logo at the bottom.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 14:47:10 IST

Like the primary WhatsApp app, the WhatsApp Business app will soon also start to show the splash screen.

First revealed by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo,  the platform is currently testing the splash screen in the beta version of the Business app and will be rolling it out in the next stable update, which is v2.19.120 on iOS.

WhatsApp Business for iOS to soon get the redesigned splash screen: Report

Representational Image,

According to a screenshot shared on the blog, the splash screen will have the WhatsApp Business logo in the middle of the screen with the new 'from FACEBOOK' logo at the bottom.

WhatsApp Business splash screen. Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Business splash screen. Image: WABetaInfo

This same footer has also been seen on the primary WhatsApp app on the Settings page.

(Also read: Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and its apps)

The blog also mentions that a lot of users on the TestFlight version of the Business app are complaining that the splash screen has slowed down their app. However, WABetaInfo says that they have found no effect of the splash screen on the app's performance.

If you wish to join the TestFlight program for WhatsApp Business, you can check for slot availability daily over here.

If you do get the slot, before you move to the beta version, make sure you back up all your content. So, if the beta version has any bugs and your app crashes, all your data will still be safe on iCloud.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business beta for Android introduces the new dark splash screen

Nov 05, 2019
WhatsApp Business beta for Android introduces the new dark splash screen
Facebook’s ‘Catalogs’ on WhatsApp will allow businesses to showcase their products

Facebook

Facebook’s ‘Catalogs’ on WhatsApp will allow businesses to showcase their products

Nov 07, 2019
WhatsApp adds shopping catalog feature, helps establish virtual storefronts

WhatsApp Catalog

WhatsApp adds shopping catalog feature, helps establish virtual storefronts

Nov 08, 2019
WhatsApp reportedly confirms that Israeli spyware was being used to track Indian journalists

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reportedly confirms that Israeli spyware was being used to track Indian journalists

Oct 31, 2019
WhatsApp spyware: Activist asks SC to order probe against the platform

Whatsapp

WhatsApp spyware: Activist asks SC to order probe against the platform

Nov 05, 2019
WhatsApp Pay will launch in India soon says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Pay will launch in India soon says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Oct 31, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019