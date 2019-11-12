tech2 News Staff

Like the primary WhatsApp app, the WhatsApp Business app will soon also start to show the splash screen.

First revealed by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, the platform is currently testing the splash screen in the beta version of the Business app and will be rolling it out in the next stable update, which is v2.19.120 on iOS.

According to a screenshot shared on the blog, the splash screen will have the WhatsApp Business logo in the middle of the screen with the new 'from FACEBOOK' logo at the bottom.

This same footer has also been seen on the primary WhatsApp app on the Settings page.

(Also read: Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and its apps)

The blog also mentions that a lot of users on the TestFlight version of the Business app are complaining that the splash screen has slowed down their app. However, WABetaInfo says that they have found no effect of the splash screen on the app's performance.

If you wish to join the TestFlight program for WhatsApp Business, you can check for slot availability daily over here.

If you do get the slot, before you move to the beta version, make sure you back up all your content. So, if the beta version has any bugs and your app crashes, all your data will still be safe on iCloud.