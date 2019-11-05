Tuesday, November 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Business beta for Android introduces the new dark splash screen

The dark splash screen was already introduced in the WhatsApp beta version when running dark mode.


tech2 News StaffNov 05, 2019 20:37:00 IST

The WhatsApp Business app’s beta version on Android has received a new update with a couple of features. A dark splash screen is now visible along with the capability to link your account to external services.

WhatsApp Business beta for Android introduces the new dark splash screen

WhatsApp Business beta lets users link their accounts to external services.

WhatsApp users running beta version 2.19.311 already received the dark splash screen update a while ago. Whenever you open the app, the splash screen appears with a dark background instead of white. This is only applicable when the phone is running on a system-wide dark mode. WABetaInfo has now confirmed that the update is rolling out to WhatsApp Business beta.

Seen on the 2.19.117 beta update, WhatsApp Business beta has a new feature that will allow users to link their business accounts to external services like Facebook. This feature enables customers to go to the business’ Facebook page from its WhatsApp Business account.

Another update spotted in the beta was the removal of the Camera tab in the app. A new Home tab has been discovered in place of the Camera icon that lists down shortcuts to certain menus including Profile, Away message, Quick replies, Statistics, etc.

As usual, there’s no update to when these features will be rolled out in the public version of the app.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android starts to get the latest Unicode including the new Period emoji

Nov 05, 2019
WhatsApp beta for Android starts to get the latest Unicode including the new Period emoji
WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

Oct 23, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

Oct 30, 2019
How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

WhatsApp

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

Nov 01, 2019
WhatsApp hackers targeted top government officials of many US-allied countries

WhatsApp

WhatsApp hackers targeted top government officials of many US-allied countries

Nov 01, 2019
WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on over 1,400 users via the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on over 1,400 users via the app

Oct 30, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019