Tuesday, October 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 09 October, 2018 17:15 IST

WhatsApp builds system to store payments-related data in India abiding by RBI norms

WhatsApp has been trying to break into the country’s payments space for a while now.

WhatsApp has built a system to store payment-related data in India, in line with a central bank directive that all such data must only be stored locally, as the Facebook-owned messenger looks to deepen its offerings in its biggest market by users.

Facebook’s messaging firm, which has a user base of more than 200 million in India, has been trying to break into the country’s payments space. Its move to comply with storage norms could potentially threaten entrenched players such as SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Paytm.

WhatsApp has close to a million people testing its UPI-based payments system in India. Image: Reuters

WhatsApp has close to a million people testing its UPI-based payments system in India. Image: Reuters

Foreign payment companies were caught off guard in April by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) one-page directive that said all payments data should, within six months, be stored only in the country for “unfettered supervisory access”.

“In response to India’s payments data circular, we’ve built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India,” WhatsApp said in an emailed statement.

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based firm began testing payments in India with 1 million users earlier this year.

But a formal rollout has been delayed amid false messages circulating on the platform that has led to mob lynchings and more government scrutiny, according to local media.

Reuters has previously reported that a lack of clarity about local data storage norms has also delayed a formal launch of WhatsApp’s inter-bank money transfer service.

Its compliance with data storage comes at a time when, according to sources, several other global payments firms are seeking extensions on the 15 Oct. data localisation deadline.

Some are asking for data mirroring that would allow data storage overseas along with a copy in India, as this would be easier to comply with, multiple sources have told Reuters.

Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Google, Amazon and Facebook met Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley last week to secure an extension of the deadline for local storage of payments data, a source said.

Google, PayPal and Facebook declined comment, while Mastercard, Visa and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The RBI did not have an immediate comment.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

also see

Facebook

Facebook India's new MD Ajit Mohan might end up focussing more on regulatory challenges than market power

Sep 25, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working with Reliance Jio to spread awareness about fake messages

Sep 26, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp now has a grievance officer for India: Here’s how you register complaints

Sep 25, 2018

WhatsApp Ads

WhatsApp may show ads soon, but what about end-to-end encryption?

Sep 30, 2018

WhatsApp ads

WhatsApp users on Android to start seeing ads on their status section soon

Oct 09, 2018

NewsTracker

RBI to inject Rs 36,000 crore into system in October to meet festival season demand for funds

Oct 01, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018