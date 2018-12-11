tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp recently rolled out support for stickers for both iOS and Android users. While a pack or two of these stickers come pre-loaded with the feature, if the users want any new packs, they need to download it separately. And for that, both on iOS and Android, WhatsApp provided a shortcut to the App Store within the app, for a quicker downloading of the stickers. However, the same has currently been disabled for the iOS users.

According to an everything-WhatsApp-related blog called WABetaInfo's recently shared tweet, the shortcut has been currently disabled on the app for iOS users.

❌ WhatsApp has remotely disabled the AppStore shortcut in the Sticker Store, on iOS! pic.twitter.com/D28tPMUFAC — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 10, 2018

It's unclear till when the feature will remain disabled, and the reason why this was done. We have reached out to WhatsApp to learn more on this.

Since WhatsApp has only disabled the shortcut, you will likely still be able to download stickers for WhatsApp by heading to the App Store.

Late last month, in order to get rid of the app's posing to be the WhatsApp sticker apps on the App Store, Apple removed all the apps that used the same UI as WhatsApp. At that time, it was said that WhatsApp will likely come up with a new sticker app to ensure a unique user interface with its own styling to comply with Apple's App Store guidelines. This temporary disability of the feature might have something to do with that.