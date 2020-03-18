tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has rolled out a beta update v2.20.40 for iOS users, which includes bug fixes for dark theme, new icons, and some other improvements.

The update was first spotted and reported by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo.

When the dark theme was rolled out earlier this month for WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android, some users with iPhone SE and iPhone 8, were not able to see the feature. The new beta version for iOS aims at fixing that.

Additionally, the update also comes with the 'share sheet integration' feature, which allows users to share items with some suggested WhatsApp contacts, using the new iOS share sheet! Notably, though, the WABetaInfo blog says that "WhatsApp submits contacts to the share sheet with a certain frequency."

Further, WhatsApp beta on iOS also comes with some redesigned icons.

The update also comes with some improvements for the Screen Lock feature, in particular when you launch WhatsApp for the first time after restarting the iPhone. There are also general improvements to manage your Call History and for the WhatsApp widget. The update also fixes some dark colors (in particular for those buttons that appear when a new contact card is found).

