Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp beta for iOS gets bug fixes for dark theme, news icons, and some other improvements

The update also comes with some improvements for the Screen Lock feature, in particular when you launch WhatsApp for the first time after restarting the iPhone.


tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2020 10:40:04 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out a beta update v2.20.40 for iOS users, which includes bug fixes for dark theme, new icons, and some other improvements.

The update was first spotted and reported by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo.

When the dark theme was rolled out earlier this month for WhatsApp users on both iOS and Android, some users with iPhone SE and iPhone 8, were not able to see the feature. The new beta version for iOS aims at fixing that.

WhatsApp beta for iOS gets bug fixes for dark theme, news icons, and some other improvements

Image: Reuters

Additionally, the update also comes with the 'share sheet integration' feature, which allows users to share items with some suggested WhatsApp contacts, using the new iOS share sheet! Notably, though, the WABetaInfo blog says that "WhatsApp submits contacts to the share sheet with a certain frequency."

Further, WhatsApp beta on iOS also comes with some redesigned icons.

The new WhatsApp icon for iOS. Image: WABetaInfo

The new WhatsApp icon for iOS. Image: WABetaInfo

The update also comes with some improvements for the Screen Lock feature, in particular when you launch WhatsApp for the first time after restarting the iPhone. There are also general improvements to manage your Call History and for the WhatsApp widget. The update also fixes some dark colors (in particular for those buttons that appear when a new contact card is found).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may soon get 'Delete messages' feature that automatically deletes messages from chats.

Mar 16, 2020
WhatsApp for Android may soon get 'Delete messages' feature that automatically deletes messages from chats.
WhatsApp dark mode feature rolls out for both iOS and Android users globally

WhatsApp

WhatsApp dark mode feature rolls out for both iOS and Android users globally

Mar 04, 2020
Holi 2020: Here is how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers for the festival

Happy Holi

Holi 2020: Here is how you can download and use WhatsApp stickers for the festival

Mar 09, 2020
India's outbreak of coronavirus triggers a WhatsApp-borne epidemic named schadenfreude

InMyOpinion

India's outbreak of coronavirus triggers a WhatsApp-borne epidemic named schadenfreude

Mar 04, 2020
PNB won't be able to recover money from Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi; fraudsters acted like mafia, used global network to stash jewels

NewsTracker

PNB won't be able to recover money from Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi; fraudsters acted like mafia, used global network to stash jewels

Mar 05, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: State, Union territories helplines, Whatsapp chatbot and tracking the virus

coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak: State, Union territories helplines, Whatsapp chatbot and tracking the virus

Mar 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020