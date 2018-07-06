Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 21:15 IST

WhatsApp begins testing 'suspicious link detection' feature to tackle fake news

What WhatsApp is doing to is running a background check of every link being shared on the platform.

WhatsApp has recently been in the news for being called up by the Indian government for not doing enough to tackle the fake news problem that has, incidentally, led to at least 27 deaths in India so far. Finally deciding to tackle the problem, WhatsApp is testing a tool that could help fish out fake news.

WhatsApp's suspicious link detection tool being tested. Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's suspicious link detection tool being tested. Image: WABetaInfo

According to a recent blog post by WABetaInfo, a source that closely tracks new feature additions to the chat app, WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.18.206.

Diving into the update, not a lot seems to have changed apart from what is being referred to as a "suspicious link detection" feature spotted on only a few devices so far. The feature is a long way from being finished and from being included as part of a stable build.

Going by early impressions found online, the feature appears to be a pretty simple one on the surface. All WhatsApp is going to do is run a background check of every link being shared on the platform to verify whether the information is true. If not, a "Suspicious Link" flag will pop up against the link. If one decides to ignore the flag and still click to open the link anyway, WhatsApp again throws up an alert asking the user if they want to proceed.

The blog post claims that every time WhatsApp analyses a link, it does it locally without sending any data packets to its servers.

There's been no word from WhatsApp on when we could see this feature being made official.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp enables a feature that lets group admins restrict sending messages

Jun 29, 2018

WhatsApp

India asks WhatsApp to take steps for curbing the circulation of fake news

Jul 03, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp's fake news issue: Problems and possible solutions to fix the platform

Jul 04, 2018

WhatsApp

Maharashtra police to join as many WhatsApp groups to curb fake news and rumours

Jul 05, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp launches research funding of up to $50,000 to fight fake news menace

Jul 04, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to govt: Need govt, civil society participation to tackle fake news issue

Jul 04, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018