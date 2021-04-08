Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
WhatsApp and WHO have introduced new ‘Vaccine for All’ sticker pack: All you need to know

The ‘Vaccine for All’ sticker pack was launched on 7 April on World Health Day 2021 and is available for both iOS and Android users.


Apr 08, 2021

WhatsApp has introduced ‘Vaccine for All’ stickers for its users. The feature that has been launched in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) aims for WhatsApp users to show their appreciation towards the efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been introduced so that people can express their relief over coronavirus vaccination. As per the blog post by WhatsApp, users can share these stickers with their loved ones privately to share the joy over COVID-19 vaccine and the possibilities it offers.

The official Twitter account of WhatsApp also shared a link for its users to download the new sticker pack. The ‘Vaccine for All’ sticker pack was launched on 7 April on the occasion of the World Health Day 2021. It is available for both iOS and Android users.

Stating that WhatsApp wants to support people from marginalized communities and those living in faraway areas, the messaging service said that they want to help governments and organizations in sharing the information regarding vaccines with the users.

Previously, WhatsApp also collaborated with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), WHO, and several national and local governments for COVID-19 related helplines. As per the blog post, these helplines have helped 2 billion WhatsApp users to get accurate information related to the pandemic.

These helplines, which were created initially for awareness regarding the pandemic, are now being used by the government to share information about the vaccine and to help users with vaccine registration. Apart from India, other countries using these helplines are Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Argentina.

