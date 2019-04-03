Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join a group or not

These new WhatsApp privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today.

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 13:04:33 IST

WhatsApp has today announced that it is adding a new privacy setting and invite system which will help you decide who can add you to WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join a group or not

A WhatsApp representative displays key chains with the logo of WhatsApp. Image: Reuters

To enable this feature you need to head to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups. There you will be greeted by three options which are "Nobody," "My Contacts," or "Everyone."

Selecting the "Nobody" option will mean that you'll have to approve the request for joining every group to which you're invited. Selecting "My Contacts" would mean that you can be added to groups by people present in your contact list. "Everyone", which is self-explanatory, will allow you to be added to anyone's group even if they are not in your contact list.

WhatsApp Group privacy.

WhatsApp Group privacy.

In the cases of "Nobody" and "My Contacts", the person who is inviting you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, which offers you a choice to join the group. The invite will have an expiry timer of three days and you will have to respond within that timeframe.

These new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide in the coming weeks to those using the latest version of WhatsApp.

In more recent news, WhatsApp on 2 April unveiled its 'Checkpoint Tipline', where people can check the authenticity of information received as the messaging giant looks to crack down on fake news ahead of the general election in the country.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look like

Mar 27, 2019
WhatsApp dark mode spotted in Android beta, this is what it will look like
WhatsApp for Android may soon get fingerprint authentication feature and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may soon get fingerprint authentication feature and more

Mar 29, 2019
WhatsApp beta for Android gets consecutive voice messages feature, improved PiP mode

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android gets consecutive voice messages feature, improved PiP mode

Mar 30, 2019
WhatsApp Forwarding Info, Frequently Forwarded spotted in beta update, Short Link arriving on iOS

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Forwarding Info, Frequently Forwarded spotted in beta update, Short Link arriving on iOS

Mar 23, 2019
WhatsApp Business app for iOS is now available in select markets: Report

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business app for iOS is now available in select markets: Report

Mar 21, 2019
Facebook is lifting the lid on the algorithm that decides which posts appear in its news feed

Facebook

Facebook is lifting the lid on the algorithm that decides which posts appear in its news feed

Apr 02, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019