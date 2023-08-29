What's the conspiracy? Elon Musk, Sam Altman, other AI honchos to meet behind closed doors

Imagine a scene where the people controlling the most powerful technology in the world, one that has the potential to destroy the whole world, meet in a secret lair like supervillains. Well, something akin to that is going to take place soon.

Majority Leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, is set to convene a gathering of prominent figures from the tech industry, specifically those who work with AI.

Among those who are going to attend, are Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and xAI Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and the poster boy for ChatGPT, and AI for the general public, will also be in attendance. And so will Satya Nadella of Microsoft.

This exclusive event, centred around artificial intelligence, is scheduled for September 13, as reported by Axios, citing informed sources.

The forum will be held behind closed doors and is expected to last for at least two to three hours.

Back in June, Schumer hinted at the upcoming forum, expressing its intention to establish a fresh framework for AI-related policies. He remarked, “We are seeking the participation of the most exceptional individuals: leading AI developers, executives, researchers, advocates, community leaders, labour representatives, and national security experts. All of them will converge in a single setting, condensing years’ worth of work into a span of a few months.”

These forward-thinking chief executives stand as representatives of enterprises that have significantly influenced the trajectory of AI development. Beyond these CEOs, the event will also host a varied spectrum of AI authorities, including scientists, activists and advocates both for and against the use and development of AI, and policy shapers. This gathering of intellectual trailblazers shows the profound significance of AI in shaping our modern existence.

Although we can’t ignore the clear advantages of AI, it’s crucial to recognize and address the potential downsides. Manipulated content like deepfakes, which are altered videos and audio clips, can seriously undermine our trust in information. But, the conversations among these prominent CEOs and experts are anticipated to centre on creating protective measures to combat such misleading tactics.

The emergence of autonomous weaponry, capable of functioning without human involvement, introduces an additional ethical dilemma. The forthcoming event is projected to deeply explore methods for ethical AI management and supervision, aiming to curb the inappropriate use of AI technologies.

In such a scenario, the US government cannot be seen colluding with the very people that need to regulate AI and ensure that its development is human-centric, and not one that just focuses on generating revenue