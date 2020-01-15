FP Studio

The latest contender in the smartwatch space is MagicWatch 2 – from the house of HONOR. The watch, indeed an upgrade from its forerunner Watch Magic, is packed to the brim with fitness and health-related features. Besides, its high functionality makes it a serious campaigner in the smartwatch segment.

Let’s review:

Display and design

The watch is available in two models – 46 mm and 41mm. We have the former to deal with. It has a High-definition 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen that’s clear even in the bright sun. There is a selection of personalised watch faces to choose from, including a ‘gallery’ mode where you can upload your photo.

MagicWatch 2 is only 1.07 cm in thickness. It isn’t clumsy at all, considering it houses a sizeable speaker in the body. And in spite of its width at 4.6 cm, the watch is not cumbersome to touch. It is made from aerospace-grade refined 361L stainless steel, and its fully circular dial lends it a classy look akin to a traditional mechanical watch.

The watch packs a range of strap styles and colours (Charcoal Black, Flax Brown) that are an effortless extension of your suave and chic personality, letting you arrive in style.

Health and fitness features

The MagicWatch 2 is packed to the rafters with 15 dedicated and goal-based fitness modes, including pool swimming, wild swimming, indoor/outdoor walks and runs, hikes, cycles, triathlon, and many more. Its heart tracker is exceptionally accurate, informing you about your heart rate, SWOLF (Swim Golf) score and calories burnt during your swim sessions. What’s more? It is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

When you run, its Virtual Pacesetter feature alerts you with a slight nudge should you drop off the pace. This helps you to stick to the targeted time. What adds value here is the real-time voice-over guidance coupled with 13 different courses for runs.

In addition to the fitness smarts, its health features up the zing quotient as well. HUAWEI TruSeen TM 3.5 deploys a smart AI-backed algorithm and innovative light path technology to precisely monitor your heart rate, round-the-clock.

HUAWEI TruSleep TM 2.0 offers accurate readings on REM, light and deep sleep over weeks and months on end. It diagnoses six common sleep disorders and recommends 200+ ways to improve your sleep quality. It doesn’t end there; you can now monitor and manage stress levels over the day, with HUAWEI TruRelax TM.

Battery life

The battery life of MagicWatch 2 makes it stand out from its rivals. Don’t bother with recharging your watch tank for 14 days straight, even with heart rate monitor, sleep monitor and message notification activated every day.

Add to that 30 minutes of music and 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls, and you know why the watch boasts of a giant battery! Should you hit the lowest reaches of battery, the smartwatch automatically switches a ‘time only’ mode.

Other smart features

MagicWatch 2 supports easy Bluetooth calling from your smartphone. This is the first smartwatch from HONOR to embed this feature that allows you to receive or reject calls on the watch. Simple. No more will you have to worry about running to get that call while you were still cooking in the kitchen or exercising at the gym. You can simply take the call on your watch and talk.

Also, it can store and play songs, which would mean that you can simply connect a headset with your smartwatch and listen to the stored songs or play them on the smartwatch speakers. It also controls music on your smartphone using the device. Other features include find your phone, push notifications, calendar, reminders, timer, alarm, etc.

Price, Availability and offers:

Save the date. HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm) will be up for grabs on Amazon on 18th January 2020 – 12 pm onwards (for all Amazon Prime members). Others will only have to wait a day more to get your MagicWatch 2 home that starts selling on 19th January 2020 – same time.

It's Charcoal Black variant will be available at Rs.12,999 while the Flax Brown variant at Rs.14,999.

Time for the goodies! On every purchase of MagicWatch 2, you will get an HONOR AM61 Bluetooth headphones, absolutely free. Isn’t that music to your ears already! It doesn’t stop; you also get the option to purchase your MagicWatch 2 at an extremely affordable 6-month No Cost EMI on all debit and credit cards.

Also, a hefty discount of 10% on all purchases made through SBI credit cards (valid from 12 pm onwards on 18th January for Amazon Prime subscribers and from 19th – 22nd January for the others).

The final verdict

With data that is presented in an easy-to-read format and a range of options customised to different workout needs, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is your all-weather health and fitness tracker. If you are big on cardiovascular fitness and swimming, this watch is tailored for you. The smart functionalities further spruce up and add value to MagicWatch 2, rightfully earning it the badge of a true ‘smartwatch’.

What seals the deal? For all its functionality and snazzy features available at super affordable prices, HONOR MagicWatch 2 is surely the steal of the year!

This is a partnered post.

