Dual camera smartphones are so common now that single camera smartphones we're caught off-guard by single camera smartphones. Some smartphone makers, like Huawei, have even gone and added a triple camera setup to their phones. Taking things to another level, however, is Light, the company that had made the L16, a compact camera with, you guessed it, 16 cameras!

Not content with that feat of engineering, it turns out that Light is now working on yet another multi-camera system, this time on a smartphone and with 9 cameras.

Now with an investment by the company Foxconn, Light is going for a smartphone with nine cameras.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Foxconn has invested in the company and Light already has a working prototype.

Further, this 9-camera system shoots 64 MP images that will apparently offer superlative low-light performance and support depth effects.

Light also promises that this type of camera would have "unmatched" zoom capabilities.

Now let's not get our hopes up, though. The 16 camera system cost a whopping $1,950. How much do you think a 64 MP, 9-camera smartphone would be worth?