Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 20:15 IST

What would you pay for a smartphone that takes 64 MP photos using 9 cameras?

The company Light already has made a working prototype of a phone with five to nine lenses.

Dual camera smartphones are so common now that single camera smartphones we're caught off-guard by single camera smartphones. Some smartphone makers, like Huawei, have even gone and added a triple camera setup to their phones. Taking things to another level, however, is Light, the company that had made the L16, a compact camera with, you guessed it, 16 cameras!

Not content with that feat of engineering, it turns out that Light is now working on yet another multi-camera system, this time on a smartphone and with 9 cameras.

Light L16. Image: Light

Light L16. Image: Light

Now with an investment by the company Foxconn, Light is going for a smartphone with nine cameras.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Foxconn has invested in the company and Light already has a working prototype.

Further, this 9-camera system shoots 64 MP images that will apparently offer superlative low-light performance and support depth effects.

Light L16. Image: Light

Light L16. Image: Light

Light also promises that this type of camera would have "unmatched" zoom capabilities.

Now let's not get our hopes up, though. The 16 camera system cost a whopping $1,950. How much do you think a 64 MP, 9-camera smartphone would be worth?

tags


latest videos

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

also see

Samsung

Galaxy S10 variant could feature triple-cameras, in-display fingerprint reader

Jun 26, 2018

UNISOC

UNISOC launches its latest chipsets and AR/VR related applications in India

Jun 20, 2018

Apple Vs Samsung

Apple and Samsung finally settle the seven year old iPhone design patent dispute

Jun 28, 2018

Apple

Apple may rope in Samsung or Intel to make A13 chipset for 2019 iPhones: Report

Jun 26, 2018

Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro leaked unboxing images reveal dual camera and display notch

Jun 23, 2018

Samsung

Samsung expected to launch a new Galaxy On smartphone in July

Jun 27, 2018

science

UFO Day

World UFO Day: Here's a day to celebrate the mysterious saucers in the sky

Jul 02, 2018

Space

Scientists to use submarines to hunt for meteorite remains in the Pacific Ocean

Jul 02, 2018

Deepfakes

Did he actually say that? Exploring the high-tech deception of 'deepfake' videos

Jul 02, 2018

Plastic

Confusion peaks as Australia supermarkets struggle to impose ban on plastic bags

Jul 02, 2018