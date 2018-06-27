Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nandini Yadav 27 June, 2018 12:19 IST

What the Fluff Challenge: The cutest new internet trend to bamboozle your dog

This is probably the cutest internet trend of 2018.

Do them a heckin' bamboozle!

The internet is currently addicted to this new meme cocktail, and the ingredients to it are pretty basic and simple. All you need is a blanket, a doorway, and a gullible dog.

Called the ‘What the Fluff Challenge’, this new trend has got the internet hooked on to it. And the only purpose, which seems totally worth it to me, is to show the world how adorable dogs are.

And so, taking the point forward, people around the world are freaking their dogs out, with just a blanket for a prop, pulling a disappearing “magic trick”.

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge started off with the first post coming from the @siberianhusky_jax Instagram account.

The London based Instagrammer, posted the video on 17 June, and since her video has gone viral with close to 20 lakh views on her Insta post.

This has led to many other people on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are taking up the challenge too. Here are some examples.

What the fluff?!😲 〰️ Try this with your pet. Post it, tag me and add #WhatTheFluffChallenge / #WhatTheFluff I’ll be sharing my favourite ones This is where the challenge and hashtag started

A post shared by ★ J A X ★ (@siberianhusky_jax) on

A post shared by funning (@fun.ning) on

A post shared by World of Labradors (@worldoflabs) on

A post shared by Jordan E. (@jordera22) on

But there was also this smart alec, who reverse bamboozled its human guardian.

A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag) on

The level of chill this dog has, I’d like to be there!

A post shared by Apple, Kira & Lola (@appleofmypi) on

A post shared by French Bulldog (@frenchies.1) on

A post shared by Rigby (@rigbytheshibe) on

 

tags


latest videos

iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

also see

social media

Facebook loses steam to Snapchat and Instagram when it comes to young users

Jun 26, 2018

ShareThis

Watch: This 'one-man band' plays the guitar, harmonica and drums simultaneously

Jun 14, 2018

NewsTracker

'Chai Pi Lo Aunty' takes over from 'Dancing Uncle' as the latest meme-worthy internet sensation

Jun 13, 2018

Social Media

Instagram users in the US spend an average of 53 mins on the app daily

Jun 26, 2018

Hezbollah

Militant group Hezbollah's Twitter and Facebook accounts terminated

Jun 24, 2018

Instagram

Instagram to launch a video hub for content creators for hour long videos: Report

Jun 20, 2018

science

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Conservation

World's second largest barrier reef bounces back from environmental threats

Jun 27, 2018

Hayabusa2

Japan space probe Hayabusa2 reaches asteroid Ryugu in search for origin of life

Jun 27, 2018

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018