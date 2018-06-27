Do them a heckin' bamboozle!

The internet is currently addicted to this new meme cocktail, and the ingredients to it are pretty basic and simple. All you need is a blanket, a doorway, and a gullible dog.

Called the ‘What the Fluff Challenge’, this new trend has got the internet hooked on to it. And the only purpose, which seems totally worth it to me, is to show the world how adorable dogs are.

And so, taking the point forward, people around the world are freaking their dogs out, with just a blanket for a prop, pulling a disappearing “magic trick”.

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge started off with the first post coming from the @siberianhusky_jax Instagram account.

The London based Instagrammer, posted the video on 17 June, and since her video has gone viral with close to 20 lakh views on her Insta post.

This has led to many other people on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are taking up the challenge too. Here are some examples.

A post shared by funning (@fun.ning) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

A post shared by World of Labradors (@worldoflabs) on Jun 25, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

A post shared by Jordan E. (@jordera22) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

But there was also this smart alec, who reverse bamboozled its human guardian.

A post shared by 9GAG: Go Fun The World (@9gag) on Jun 26, 2018 at 4:06am PDT

The level of chill this dog has, I’d like to be there!

A post shared by Apple, Kira & Lola (@appleofmypi) on Jun 23, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

A post shared by French Bulldog (@frenchies.1) on Jun 26, 2018 at 9:51am PDT