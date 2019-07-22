FP Studio

Leading global smartphone brand OPPO widely recognized for its wide range of product offerings across all price segments and its emphasis on providing smartphones with performance par excellence, high-end camera features and specifications. OPPO launched the successor to its much loved K series in India, OPPO K3 - ‘Designed To Perform’. The smartphone will be an Amazon special device and is already grabbing the eyeballs of OPPO loyalists and tech-savvy millennials. The OPPO K3 looks to be a promising new entrant with some great features that will surely lure people to sit up and take notice.

Let’s take a look at some of the key specs that makes this phone

Design

OPPO K3 features a 6.5’’ panoramic screen with a super AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution with a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It boasts a 91.1% screen-to-body ratio, and the overall bezel-less design. It also flaunts an In-display Fingerprint sensor which has been upgraded with an AI fingerprint image recognition algorithm. It enables the smartphone to analyse thousands of fingerprint feature points and improve the unlocking speed by 28.5%. As compared to the last generation product K1, the fingerprint unlocks success rate is optimised by 10%. Additionally, the OPPO K3 comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for superior protection and comes in two stunning gradient colours - Aurora Blue and Jade Black.

Performance

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform, OPPO K3 comes with 10nm process technology. It offers the users with seamless smartphone experience with its AI computing capability and an AIE engine. The smartphone is backed by 6GB/8GB LPDDR 4x running memory and 64GB/128GB UFS2.1 storage memory making it an efficient device for smooth use and greater storage. When compared with the erstwhile OPPO K1, the random read rate has increased by 26.64% and the continuous read rate by 63.66%

Battery

OPPO K3 is powered by a 3,675 mAh battery ensuring an exceptional streaming and gaming experience. It comes with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support, which uses a fast-charging algorithm to improve trickle charging regardless of how much charge you have left in your phone. Through precise control of current and voltage, the VFC fast-charging algorithm improves the constant voltage charging efficiency. The smartphone can reach full power 25 percent faster compared to previous-generation flash charge technologies.

Gaming

OPPO K3 offers a smooth gaming experience made possible by Game Boost 2.0 game optimization that is powered with Frame Boost and Touch Boost technology for providing a better gaming experience through superior frame rate stability and reduced possibility of lags. It takes your in-game experience to another level with Dolby Atmos which produces breath-taking sound quality and adds an overhead dimension. In addition to the immersive Dolby Atmos experience, OPPO K3 comes with a separate 3.5mm headphone jack to automatically enhance your gaming time and sound experience.

Camera

The camera technology takes this phone to the next level with its 16 MP AI beauty Rising front camera which automatically identifies skin tone, age, gender and skin colour. The camera is equipped with Sony IMX 471 with 5P lens aperture f/2.0 and a wide-angle lens for those perfect shots. Along with this, the Facial recognition feature recognizes 106 facial recognition spots to create a natural beautification effect. Also, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera with 16 MP primary lens powered by Sony IMX 519 aperture f/1.7 and 2 MP Depth Sensor with Ultra Night Mode 2.0 and Dazzle Color Mode 2.0 to capture sharp pictures and vivid colours even in low light.

And guess what, the exclusive sale starts on Amazon on July 23, 2019, from 12:00 noon onwards and the smartphone will be available at an attractive price of INR 16,990 for the 6GB+64GB variant and INR 19,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant with other exciting offers. As a part of the introductory offer, OPPO has made some special arrangements for its customers. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1000 on the purchase of OPPO K3 if they buy the phone via Amazon Pay. Also, Axis Bank Debit/ Credit Card users will get an instant discount up to INR. 1,000. Along with this, there are additional benefits worth INR 7,050 from Jio, discounts on OYO worth INR. 12,000 and gift vouchers worth INR. 5,000 from Lenskart. The phone will also come with no cost EMI for 3 & 6 months.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, VOOC 3.0 and 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB ROM, #OPPOK3 is #DesignedToPerform. From immersive gaming to smooth performance, this device delivers it all. Starting at ₹16,990. Sale starts from 23rd July, 12 PM: https://t.co/uyV0eFKvOG pic.twitter.com/YnnaqyL4pY — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 19, 2019

Conclusion

OPPO K3 is a feature-packed phone with great style, specs and substance. Designed for performance the OPPO K3 gives you a riveting gaming experience, captures flawless selfies and does much more. We give the device 4 stars out of five for its power-packed features which give consumers an immersive overall smartphone experience. As the device gives consumers endless possibilities, the smartphone is definitely a must-buy!

