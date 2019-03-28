Thursday, March 28, 2019Back to
What is Life After Hate? Why is Facebook sending white supremacists to the site?

Life After Hate was formed in 2011 by Arno Michaelis and Angela King, a former ex-white supremacist.

tech2 News StaffMar 28, 2019 14:06:59 IST

Facebook announced that it will be blocking posts and keywords which contain white nationalism or white separatism content. Along with this Facebook has volunteered to direct users whose ideology matches white nationalism to a non-profit organisation called Life After Hate to motivate them to leave hate groups.

Alt right demonstrators.

But what exactly is Life After Hate? To understand that, we need to understand the people who founded it.

The organisation was formed in 2011 by Sammy Rangel, Tony McAleer, and Angela King, all of whom are ex-white supremacists.

Sammy Rangel happens to be an author and has an autobiography titled "Fourbears: The Myths of Forgiveness," which talks about his childhood trauma involving physical and sexual abuse and how it put him on a self-destructive path which ended in him serving a fifteen and a half-year prison sentence. Since 2012 he has been helping those associated with hate groups through his rehabilitation program 'Formers Anonymous'.

After living a life as a recruited neo-Nazi skinhead, Angela King ultimately got arrested for robbing an adult video store in 1980 and was sentenced to five years in prison in 1999. Since her release, King has vowed to change her life for good. Today she is committed to helping former neo-Nazis and extremists transition from a life of hate. For nearly two decades, she has been a prominent public speaker and a consultant who has received recognition and awards from the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Tony McAleer, the third founding member was a former organiser for the White Aryan Resistance (WAR) and a manager of the racist rock band, Odin’s Law. McAleer's love for his children led him on a spiritual journey of personal transformation. He is a former executive director of Life After Hate.

Since being founded in 2011, Life After Hate's reach has grown to include thousands of people across the globe who support their mission.

Life After Hate is involved in several programs, all of which are dedicated in one way or the other to guide people away from hate groups, mainly white supremacist groups. Here are some of them

ExitUSA

As per a report by SPLCenter, this is a program which helps individuals disengage from previous hate groups and reintegrating these individuals as fully-functioning members of the society

Formers Anonymous

Similar in nature to Alcoholics Anonymous, Formers Anonymous also offers a 12-step self-help program created to deal with their violent and racist past.

#WeCounterHate

Life After Hate created a social media business to spread messages of love to combat the hateful comments on social media. As per a report by The Observer, using programs that detect hateful tweets, #WeCounterHate sends a message to the author saying that a dollar will be donated to Life After Hate for every retweet. The message usually leads to the deletion of the original tweet the report says.

Strong Cities Network

Strong Cities Network (SCN) happens to be the first ever global network of policymakers and practitioners whose common goal is building a community of social cohesion and resilience to counter violent extremism in all its forms.

