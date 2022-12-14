Wednesday, December 14, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Explained: What is Azov, the wiper malware from Russia and why are security experts frustrated by it

As opposed to other malware, wiper malwares such as Azov that basically wipes your data clean, and replaces it with garbled data that makes no sense, and hence corrupting your file. Furthermore, it is extremely difficult for researchers to detect if a system is infected, until it is too late.


FP StaffDec 14, 2022 16:26:41 IST

Over the last year, several wiper malware, originating in Russia have wreaked havoc across Europe. However, the latest wiper malware, Azov is particularly worrying for security experts. The hackers who have made Azov have approached a scorched-earth policy.

Explained_ What is Azov, the wiper malware from Russia and why are security experts frustrated by it

As opposed to other malware, wiper malwares such as Azov that basically wipes your data clean, and replaces it with garbled data that makes no sense, and hence corrupting your file. Furthermore, it is extremely difficult for researchers to detect if a system is infected, until it is too late.

What this basically means is that once infected, the malware corrupts all your files in a way that renders them irreparable. Basically, this class of wiper malware is designed to inflict maximum damage.

What is a wiper malware and how Azov is different?
Wipers are a class of malware that basically wipes your data clean, and replaces it with garbled data that makes no sense. The reason why this class of malware is difficult to deal with, is because once it infects a system, it will basically wipe and overwrite files in a manner that leaves an identically sized block. 

Moreover, wiper malware are usually written in a way that it modifies files even the most rudimentary, 64-bit executable files.

Azov in particular is written in in assembly, a low-level language that’s extremely painstaking to use but also makes the malware more effective in the backdooring process. Besides the polymorphic code, Azov uses other techniques to make detection and analysis by researchers harder. As a result, it is practically impossible for security researchers and experts to detect Azov once it is too late.

What makes Azov different?
Azov moves and operates in a much faster manner. Files are wiped in blocks of 666 bytes by overwriting them with random data, leaving an identically sized block intact, and so on.

After it replaces the actual data with garbled data the Azov malware displays a note that looks like a ransom note, but is more like a poem that tells people Kremlin talking points regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine, including the threat of nuclear strikes.

Azov also has a component called a logic bomb, which detonates or activates at a predetermined time. Once triggered, the logic bomb iterates over all file directories and executes the wiping routine on each one, except for specific hard-coded system paths and file extensions, thereby corrupting them.

Although the Azov sample was considered skidsware when first encountered (likely because of the strangely formed ransom note), when probed further one finds very advanced techniques—manually crafted assembly, injecting payloads into executables in order to backdoor them, and several anti-analysis tricks usually reserved for security textbooks or high-profile brand-name cybercrime tools.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTrcaker

Hacking of AIIMS server raises serious questions about cyber security in country: Congress

Nov 29, 2022
Hacking of AIIMS server raises serious questions about cyber security in country: Congress
North Korean hackers used Itaewon Halloween tragedy for malware attacks: Google’s anti-hacking unit

Cyber Security

North Korean hackers used Itaewon Halloween tragedy for malware attacks: Google’s anti-hacking unit

Dec 09, 2022

science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022