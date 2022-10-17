FP Trending

Meta-owned Facebook continues to be one of the top choices for content creators. The social media giant hosts thousands of creators who are keen to ensure that their content/product reaches the right audiences.

While other platforms like TikTok and YouTube have options that you can use to pay your favourite creators, Facebook is not far behind. The idea behind Facebook Stars is to help content creators earn money. This feature can help deepen the bond between creators and followers. It also allows people to monetize their content and move towards a more-online oriented business strategy. The Stars feature is only available for some Pages in select regions right now.

How does Facebook Stars work?

Users can buy Stars from Facebook and send them to their favourite creators in the comment section. Creators are paid one cent for every Star they receive.

Followers can also type “!” in the comments field next to the content to enter the number of stars they want to give.

What creators need to do to enable Facebook Stars:

Go to the Creator Studio on Facebook and select the monetization option.

Read and accept the terms and conditions and set up a payout account by following the given instructions.

Go to Stars under the Monetization feature and set it up.

Creators need to note that they can only enable Stars if their content complies with the Partner Monetization Policies of Facebook. Creators also need to keep in mind some additional points for monetized content. For example, they cannot use music unless they have specific rights for the same. Furthermore, according to Facebook, they must initially enable Stars on desktop rather than mobiles.

Other features:

Creators can also earn Stars from Reels, live broadcasts and on-demand videos. You can also set a Stars goal to help your followers contribute in a more meaningful way. There are two types of Stars goals you can set- Page-level and Video-level. These goals can offer incentives for followers like exclusive behind-the-scenes video content if they help the creator receive a certain number of Stars during a live broadcast.