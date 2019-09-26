Thursday, September 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WeWork to put up three businesses for sale - The Information

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company will try to sell three companies it had acquired in the last few years, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The businesses being put up for sale include those that handle office cleaning services, group meetups and marketing services, according to the report


ReutersSep 26, 2019 03:16:24 IST

WeWork to put up three businesses for sale - The Information

(Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company will try to sell three companies it had acquired in the last few years, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The businesses being put up for sale include those that handle office cleaning services, group meetups and marketing services, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/2njWciF)

WeWork, in which SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> is a shareholder, declined to comment.

The news comes a day after WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agreed to resign as chief executive officer and give up majority voting control. (https://reut.rs/2mFOyyL)

Last week, the company also postponed its initial public offering, walking away from preparations to launch it this month after a lackluster response from investors to its plans.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Factbox: Inside Saudi Aramco's oil operations

Sep 15, 2019
Factbox: Inside Saudi Aramco's oil operations
Corrected: U.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

Corrected: U.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes

Sep 15, 2019
IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Newstracker

IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Sep 15, 2019
Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

Newstracker

Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

Sep 15, 2019
EU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules

Newstracker

EU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules

Sep 15, 2019
In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact

Newstracker

In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact

Sep 15, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019