Storage solutions major Western Digital has introduced a high-performance solid-state drive (SSD) for PCs and gaming featuring the company's own architecture and controller.

The "Black 3D NVMe" SSD drive aims to accelerate data for PC applications, enabling users to access, engage and capture high-resolution video, audio and gaming content.

The MVMe architecture and controller is supposed to integrate with the Western Digital 3D NAND to maximise performance with advanced power management, durability and endurance for a range of applications.

"With our new architecture and controller, the Western Digital Black SSD integrates our 3D NAND technology with the NVMe interface to enable new levels of performance," Mark Grace, Senior Vice President, Devices Business Unit, Western Digital, said in a statement on Friday.

"Whether it's a new gaming rig or a video-editing workstation, our innovative NVMe drives will power many existing and future environments that enable data to thrive," he added.

The SSD is currently available in the US in capacities of 250 GB, 500 GB and 1 TB that comes with a five-year warranty.

The new drives will be available at select Western Digital retailers and resellers globally by late April.