Avinash Bali

Wes Craven is the latest Hollywood talent to show interest in video games. The man behind cult-flicks like the Nightmare on Elm street series, Scream and the most recent Red Eye, is all set to make a game that'll give you nightmares and make you scream (sorry, I couldn't resist).

At a recent event, 1UP's Dean Takahashi sat down with the master of disaster, where he revealed that he plans to develop an "original" game for an unnamed company.

I'm guessing, the Wes-man wasn't in a very talkative mood so that's all we have as of now. We'll keep you posted as and when he utters details.



Image Courtesy: www.wescraven.com