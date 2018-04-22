When it comes to luxury car makers, Maybach is one of the names that immediately springs to mind. While the company doesn’t have the heritage of Rolls Royce and Bentley, it more than makes up for it in the luxuriousness and the style of its vehicles. That may have changed, however.

Recently, images of what appear to be a Maybach SUV have appeared online. If anything, the design of the SUV is as clumsy as its name. According to CarNewsChina, the vehicle is being called the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury and is expected to debut at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, with a release date set for 2020.

From the sides, it looks like a squished Maybach. The wheel rims are very reminiscent of the blades of a gas turbine engine and the curvy, beefy front is what one would expect from an SUV.

Interestingly, Mercedes-Maybach is offering a 3-box design, which is, coincidentally, what contributes to the clumsy appearance of the vehicle.

Regardless, the interiors of the vehicle are typically luxurious, and it is fast. According to the report, the all-electric drivetrain pumps out an Earth-shattering 738 HP of power, but only in the concept version. The production car will reportedly use a tamer, twin-turbo V8 that’s pushing out 500 HP.

The images reveal a glass roof with a line running down the middle. In fact, that line splits the car in half, with only the front windshield being spared the atrocity.

It’s an interesting idea to be sure, but hopefully, not everything from the concept makes it to the production car.