Global web-hosting and Cloud company GoDaddy on 27 May announced its next generation "Virtual Private Server" (VPS) — a high performance managed hosting solution designed for web professionals — in India.

The new VPS hosting streamlines the setup process, making it the fastest, easiest way to get web professionals and small businesses the performance they need, along with 24/7 access to GoDaddy's award-winning support, the company said in a statement.

"Our 'Virtual Private Server' has been a game-changer for busy web developers who require a powerful, reliable solution for their hosting needs," said Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India.

With this fourth generation of GoDaddy's VPS hosting, users will be able to get their servers ready to use in minutes, giving web developers back valuable time and reducing the number of steps it takes for them to get online, the company added.

"Our next generation VPS hosting solution will help our customers save time and increase performance for their customers' sites, while maintaining our easy-to-use interface and industry-best customer support," Arora added.

Last month, the company also announced that it has surpassed one million customers in India.