Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 11:27 IST

'We don't run company by referendum' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai on walkout protests

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a conference in New York spoke about the positive aspects of letting company employees register their protest

Google employees across the world staged a walkout on 1 November, to protest the company's handling of the alleged sexual misconduct charges against big names in Google. Employees from Google offices across Zurich, Dublin, Singapore, London, Hyderabad, New York, Atlanta, Australia participated in this protest. According to an employee group, Google Walkout For Real Change, around 47 offices across the world participated in the walkout.

This isn't the first time Google employees have protested. In the recent past, we have seen Google employees express their anger at Google's efforts to get back into China by compromising on its values or trying to let the US Department of Defence use Google's artificial intelligence, among other things.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai published the charter after weeks of protest from employees forced the company to reconsider its stance on AI. Image: Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai published the charter after weeks of protest from employees forced the company to reconsider its stance on AI. Image: Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a conference in New York spoke about the positive aspects of letting company employees register their protest, but stated that he was still in charge of the company and would not let things be swayed by constant employee uprisings.

"We don’t run the company by referendum. There are many good things about giving employees a lot of voice, out of that we have done well," said Pichai, adding that while to outsiders it may look like things are chaotic inside Google, that isn't really the case.

The demonstrations follow a New York Times report last week that said Google in 2014 gave a $90 million exit package to Android founder Andy Rubin after the then-senior vice president was accused of sexual harassment.

Rubin denied the allegation in the story, which he also said contained “wild exaggerations” about his compensation. Google did not dispute the report.

The report energised a months-long movement inside Google to increase diversity, improve treatment of women and minorities and ensure the company upholds its motto of “don’t be evil” as it expands.

Since its founding two decades ago, Google has been known around the world for its exceptional transparency with workers. Executives’ goals and insights into corporate strategy have been accessible to any employee. But organisers said Google executives, like leaders at other companies affected by the #metoo movement, have been slow to address some structural issues.

Google claims that it has fired around 48 employees over the last two years without any kind of exit package after it was found that they were guilty of sexual misconduct.

Those Google employees who participated in the walkout protest were seen with placards reading 'Respect for Women', 'Not OK, Google' and so on. According to the Twitter handle for Google Walkout for Real Change, around five demands were put forth by the protestors including an end to a 'Forced Arbitration' clause which prevented employees from legally suing Google in cases of harassment and discrimination after they left the company, a commitment to end pay and opportunity disparity, among other things.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Google

Sundar Pichai says Google fired 48 employees over two years for sexual harassment

Oct 26, 2018

Google

Over 1,500 Google employees globally plan a walkout over sexual harassment cases

Nov 01, 2018

Kwan Entertainment co-founder Anirban Blah rescued from alleged suicide attempt by Vashi Traffic Police

Oct 19, 2018

CriticalPoint

#MeToo never set out to be balanced; movement aimed at making us confront biases on sexual violence and consent

Oct 22, 2018

KWAN releases fresh statement on Anirban Blah: His exit from company is 'final and conclusive'

Oct 26, 2018

ConnectTheDots

#MeToo in India: Ira Trivedi sends legal notice to Chetan Bhagat, says 'women can win self-respect through boycott'

Oct 22, 2018

science

ISS & the Cloud

Supercomputer aboard ISS to bring cloud computing to astronauts above the clouds

Nov 02, 2018

Eggs & Evolution

Colorful bird eggs today come from exquisitive ones laid by their dinosaur ancestors

Nov 02, 2018

EBP

DNA of all life on Earth to be sequenced in massive genome project: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Galactic Smash

Milky Way and its iconic halo forged by a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago

Nov 01, 2018