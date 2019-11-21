Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

'We don't have a 5G problem,' says Nokia's head of software

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The head of Nokia's software business Bhaskar Gorti defended the Finnish mobile network maker on Wednesday against market fears that it is lagging behind its peers Ericsson and Huawei [HWT.UL] in 5G development. "I don't think we have a 5G problem," Gorti told Reuters in an interview, calling its development a marathon where a lot of focus had been put on the first ten minutes of the race. Last month Nokia cut its outlook for this year and next because of the need to step up its investments in 5G - news that knocked a third off its share price


ReutersNov 21, 2019 01:16:16 IST

We dont have a 5G problem, says Nokias head of software

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The head of Nokia's software business Bhaskar Gorti defended the Finnish mobile network maker on Wednesday against market fears that it is lagging behind its peers Ericsson and Huawei [HWT.UL] in 5G development.

"I don't think we have a 5G problem," Gorti told Reuters in an interview, calling its development a marathon where a lot of focus had been put on the first ten minutes of the race.

Last month Nokia cut its outlook for this year and next because of the need to step up its investments in 5G - news that knocked a third off its share price.

It also suspended dividend payments to conserve cash and pledged to hurry up the introduction of new 5G chipsets.

That was in sharp contrast to Sweden's Ericsson, which had lifted its market forecast for this year and its sales target for 2020 just a week earlier.

Nokia was wrong-footed by waiting for 5G radio standards to enter force late last year, while rivals were quicker to revamp products in anticipation of early rollouts in the United States and Korea, industry sources and analysts told Reuters.

Amit Hirchandani, sector analyst at Citi in London, calls Nokia a "show me" story in which it must demonstrate clear progress on fixing and deploying its 5G products in the coming months to restore investor confidence.

Gorti said the 5G cycle consisted of several different parts, adding he believed Nokia to be ahead its peers in aspects such as software development, internet of things deployments or wireless access.

"I personally think we have a at least 2 to 3 years or more lead on our nearest competitor Ericsson (in software)," he said.

The operating profit from Nokia's software business grew 108% to 156 million euros ($172.6 million) year-on-year in the third quarter, topping the profit from Nokia's long-time main business the networks at 128 million for the quarter.

Gorti said it was important to understand that 80% of the mobile network is actually software and that the virtualisation of networks would only speed up for new 5G networks.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, additional reporting by Tarmo Virki and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alexandra Hudson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down

Nov 06, 2019
Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Newstracker

Britain's AstraZeneca launches $1 billion China investment fund with CICC

Nov 06, 2019
Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Newstracker

Australia to press Facebook for details on Libra cryptocurrency - newspaper

Nov 06, 2019
Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Newstracker

Boeing CEO Muilenburg 'has done everything right,' says chairman

Nov 06, 2019
Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Newstracker

Struggling Norwegian Air raises $272 million from share sale, bond issue

Nov 06, 2019
Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Newstracker

Europe slow to standardise electric car charging - ChargePoint

Nov 06, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019