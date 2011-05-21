Thursday, February 25, 2021Back to
WD Photos App for Android/iOS Launched for WD TV Live Hub Media Center

Now access your photos on your WD TV Live media center with the WD Photos photo viewer app for Android and iOS.


Shayne RanaFeb 25, 2021 16:15:52 IST

Western Digital  has just introduced the newest version of its WD Photos photo viewer app, which now works with the WD TV Live Hub media center from an Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android compatible smartphone or tablet. Consumers can create content with their iOS or Android device and send it directly to anyone with a WD TV Live Hub media center for big screen viewing. This feature could be ideal for business travellers, students et al who want to keep in touch with their family and share images.
 
In addition, WD Photos photo viewer app will allow consumers to remotely access content stored on their WD TV Live Hub media center or My Book Live network drive from their portable device, anywhere in the world. This provides access to photos without reducing memory on a users’ mobile device while allowing others on the home network to continue to view the same content. And, if a user’s portable device is lost or misplaced, the content still resides safely at home.

Easy access to photos while on the go


Features of the WD Photos photo viewer app include:

  • Pinch and zoom functionality so consumers can digitally zoom in on the displayed photo;
  • Instantly post photos to Facebook;
  • Create a slideshow with transitions to create digital art;
  • Access previously viewed photos even when the user is offline;
  • View photos all at once or filter them by folder or album;
  • Search by file name, folder name, or date using the built-in search options;
  • E-mail a photo to a friend;
  • Assign a photo to a contact;
  • Supports iPhone iOS4 so user can listen to music as they view their photos;
  • Enables users to view their pictures on their iPad or Android tablet; and
  • Consumers can also allow up to four smartphones or tablets access to their WD TV Live Hub media center.

 
The app is free for both iOS 3.1 + and Android 2.1  + devices off of their respective app stores for tablets as well as mobile phones.

