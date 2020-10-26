Monday, October 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WD My Passport 2 TB External HDD review: Slim and light, but also on performance

Reading and writing speeds are atrocious, but the technology is also part of the reason why you can get 2 TB of storage for just Rs 5,000.


Anirudh RegidiOct 26, 2020 13:25:23 IST

I don’t know when manufacturers decided that SMR drives were a good idea for the average consumer, but they did, and it’s very frustrating. SMR or Shingled Magnetic Recording is an efficient data storage technique that results in a higher data density, leading to fewer platters (magnetic disks that store data) and thus, lower costs. But all this comes at a significant reduction in performance. The recently released WD MyPassport HDD ably demonstrates these issues.

WD My Passport 2 TB External HDD review: Slim and light, but also on performance

It may be slim and light, but the performance penalties of using SMR are significant and I wish consumers had a choice in the matter. Image: Anirudh Regidi

This 2.5-inch, 2 TB USB hard drive from Western Digital is noticeably slimmer and lighter than most other 2 TB drives I’ve used, and even some older 1 TB drives. This might seem like a good thing, but I don’t think a few spare millimetres is particularly helpful, and I’d rather have consistent performance than middling speeds.

Speaking of, WD is very careful to not mention speed or SMR on the packaging or store listing of the drive. And with good reason.

The WD MyPassport is noticeably smaller than portable HDDs from just a year or two ago. (L): WD MyPassport 2 TB HDD (R): Samsung 2 TB HDD. Image: Anirudh Regidi

The WD MyPassport is noticeably smaller than portable HDDs from just a year or two ago. (L): WD MyPassport 2 TB HDD (R): Samsung 2 TB HDD. Image: Anirudh Regidi

While this is a 5,400 rpm drive with a USB 3 interface, I never saw average speeds hitting over 60 MBps. Older, thicker drives that don’t use SMR can easily hit 90-120 MBps.

Earlier, drives stored data the way you imagined they stored data. A magnetic read/write head would glide over a platter and write data in parallel tracks. SMR makes this process more efficient by taking advantage of the fact that data can be read from narrower tracks than it was written on.

Without getting too technical, what happens in SMR drives is that data is divided into blocks. Given how SMR works, even if a small chunk of data in a block has to be rewritten, the entire data block will have to be moved, edited, and then restored. This is a lot of additional work for the drive to perform.

As you can imagine, moving tiny files around an SMR drives can be a nightmare, resulting in extreme performance drops and variations in performance. The performance penalties are so high that users will notice. In fact, WD got into a lot of trouble when it tried to sneak SMR drives into the market, trouble that resulted in the company being forced to come clean and apologise, while also promising more transparency in the kind of tech its drives use.

If I’m transferring a large chunk of files, speeds on the WD MyPassport HDD will hit 90-100 MBps before dropping to 20 MBps every 30 GB or so. HDTune registered a read speed of 243 MBps. CrystalDiskMark registered a speed of 76.54 MBps. PCMark10’s results indicate a bandwidth of 33 MBps. Write speeds can also sometimes drop as low as 10 MBps when moving small files. The results are all over the place, and they just make no sense.

Either way, these speeds are atrocious, but the technology is also part of the reason why you can get 2 TB of storage for just Rs 5,000, and in a package that you can slip into a shirt pocket.

The one saving grace here is that WD isn’t alone in this. Every other HDD maker has done the same, and just about any Rs 5,000 external HDD you buy will perform just as poorly.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lypertek Tevi, Creative Outlier Air Review

TWS Earphones under Rs 7,000: Lypertek Tevi, Creative Outlier Air Review Snapshots

Oct 20, 2020
TWS Earphones under Rs 7,000: Lypertek Tevi, Creative Outlier Air Review Snapshots
Nokia 50TAUHDN Smart TV Review: A decent Android TV with exceptional audio output by Onkyo

Nokia Smart TV

Nokia 50TAUHDN Smart TV Review: A decent Android TV with exceptional audio output by Onkyo

Oct 21, 2020
WD MyPassport SSD review (1 TB): Move over Samsung T5, there’s a new champ in town

WD MyPassport SSD review

WD MyPassport SSD review (1 TB): Move over Samsung T5, there’s a new champ in town

Oct 22, 2020
Realme Smart TV SLED 55 Review: Impressive debut for SLED tech, but the TV could have been smarter

Realme Smart TV SLED 55 Review

Realme Smart TV SLED 55 Review: Impressive debut for SLED tech, but the TV could have been smarter

Oct 15, 2020
Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition review: A comfortable, feature-rich set that's well worth the asking price

Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition

Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout Edition review: A comfortable, feature-rich set that's well worth the asking price

Oct 16, 2020
Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Apple iPad 8th gen review

Apple iPad 8th gen review: The blandest iPad yet is still compelling

Oct 21, 2020

science

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Re-negotiating the lost edge of river Mithi

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Re-negotiating the lost edge of river Mithi

Oct 24, 2020