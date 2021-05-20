tech2 News Staff

Right after China banned its institutions from dealing in digital currencies, cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin and Ethereum – took a massive dip. This happened at around the same time that Elon Musk announced bitcoin mining and transactions encourage the use of fossil fuels, especially coal, and hence, Tesla would not be accepting vehicle purchases in bitcoin. This eventually created panic among investors, who rushed to sell their shares and avoid losses. WazirX, one of India's largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, also crashed after the plunge, making it a nightmare for many investors.

On Wednesday, WazirX crashed for several hours, and today, the platform suffered its second outage this week. While all this has been incredibly stressful and frustrating for some, memers took to Twitter to have a laugh at the situation.

Here are a few hilarious memes Twitterati used to describe the situation:

Waiting for #wazirX to come back up so I can buy the dip next year pic.twitter.com/4yFhFFFuct — Rony Roy Crypto 🇮🇳 (@ronyroycrypto) May 19, 2021

Yesterday deposit is still not showing , so not able to trade and miss buying opportunity because of you gyus, really no words to say. Waiting for my deposit #WazirX pic.twitter.com/4qPNU9ue6g — Kuldeep Kale (@KuldeepKale2) May 20, 2021

#WazirX

Wazir app server every time market is fluctuating : pic.twitter.com/bb6EPacdBd — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) May 19, 2021

#cryptocrash #WazirX should refund the fee taken for Todays trades. People: what does my portfolio looks like? WazirX: pic.twitter.com/dSvztuzBV9 — pawan (@Kshuniae) May 19, 2021