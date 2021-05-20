tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2021 16:06:00 IST
Right after China banned its institutions from dealing in digital currencies, cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin and Ethereum – took a massive dip. This happened at around the same time that Elon Musk announced bitcoin mining and transactions encourage the use of fossil fuels, especially coal, and hence, Tesla would not be accepting vehicle purchases in bitcoin. This eventually created panic among investors, who rushed to sell their shares and avoid losses. WazirX, one of India's largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, also crashed after the plunge, making it a nightmare for many investors.
On Wednesday, WazirX crashed for several hours, and today, the platform suffered its second outage this week. While all this has been incredibly stressful and frustrating for some, memers took to Twitter to have a laugh at the situation.
Here are a few hilarious memes Twitterati used to describe the situation:
#cryptocrash #Crypto #Bitcoin #cryptocurrencies #doge #WazirX #CryptoNews pic.twitter.com/NDdtHXfP0f
— Yash poojara (@YPoojara) May 20, 2021
*Rapid fluctuations in Crypto market*#WazirX server:#cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/IMWuZr0bp3
— Raghav Patidar (@im_raghav96) May 19, 2021
#BitcoinCrash every investors who brought money from friends to invest 😞#wazirx #cryptocrash #crpto pic.twitter.com/qOH1aOtDhn
— Lalith_rajguru (@LALITH_RAJ_) May 20, 2021
Literally every single time #WazirX #wazirxcrash #wazirxdown pic.twitter.com/tFZlVPSAzh
— Manish Kanchan (@ManishKanchan69) May 20, 2021
Fluctuations in the Market 🔀
WazirX: #WazirX #WazirXScam pic.twitter.com/MHaKC2Qbkx
— Swadeshi Nakamoto (@desi_nakamoto) May 19, 2021
Waiting for #wazirX to come back up so I can buy the dip next year pic.twitter.com/4yFhFFFuct
— Rony Roy Crypto 🇮🇳 (@ronyroycrypto) May 19, 2021
Yesterday deposit is still not showing , so not able to trade and miss buying opportunity because of you gyus, really no words to say.
Waiting for my deposit #WazirX pic.twitter.com/4qPNU9ue6g
— Kuldeep Kale (@KuldeepKale2) May 20, 2021
WaziX when ever market fluctuates#WazirX pic.twitter.com/ZWgxYEZ3Qs
— Naman Shankhydhar (@GeekyJunk) May 19, 2021
#WazirX
Wazir app server every time market is fluctuating : pic.twitter.com/bb6EPacdBd
— RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) May 19, 2021
Crypto traders today! #cryptocurrencies #cryptotrading #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencyindia #WazirX #Crypto #BTC #buythedip #cryptocrash #Bitcoin #HODL pic.twitter.com/yFeHYbhYFn
— Nishant Shende (@Sarcasm_Shende) May 19, 2021
#cryptocrash #WazirX should refund the fee taken for Todays trades.
People: what does my portfolio looks like?
WazirX: pic.twitter.com/dSvztuzBV9
— pawan (@Kshuniae) May 19, 2021
Me right now #WazirX pic.twitter.com/im6pnsCJkh
— Ninja (@Ninja91226240) May 19, 2021
Crypto currency holders in
1. April
2. May
😂😂#Bitcoin #cryptocurrencies #cryptotrading #wazirx#Ethereum pic.twitter.com/AHPgcDf7w5
— Karthikeyan G IPS (@karthikeyangips) May 19, 2021
WazirX app in high traffic:@NischalShetty #WazirX #wazirxcrash pic.twitter.com/LnmZwaCmV4
— shivam wadhwa (@shivam22wadhwa) May 19, 2021
Bitcoin owners be like pic.twitter.com/urHGKEdp93
— gee 💵 (@xgee) May 19, 2021
