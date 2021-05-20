Thursday, May 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WazirX trading platform deals with outages as cryptocurrencies dip; opens floodgates for memes on Twitter

WazirX crashed for several hours, and today, the platform suffered its second outage this week.


tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2021 16:06:00 IST

Right after China banned its institutions from dealing in digital currencies, cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin and Ethereum – took a massive dip. This happened at around the same time that Elon Musk announced bitcoin mining and transactions encourage the use of fossil fuels, especially coal, and hence, Tesla would not be accepting vehicle purchases in bitcoin. This eventually created panic among investors, who rushed to sell their shares and avoid losses. WazirX, one of India's largest cryptocurrency trading platforms, also crashed after the plunge, making it a nightmare for many investors.

Image: Pixabay

Tesla would not be accepting vehicle purchases in bitcoin. Image: Pixabay

On Wednesday, WazirX crashed for several hours, and today, the platform suffered its second outage this week. While all this has been incredibly stressful and frustrating for some, memers took to Twitter to have a laugh at the situation.

Here are a few hilarious memes Twitterati used to describe the situation:

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tesla

Tesla suspends vehicle purchases using Bitcoin, cites environmental concerns

May 13, 2021
Tesla suspends vehicle purchases using Bitcoin, cites environmental concerns
Elon Musk’s debut on Saturday Night Live lifts show's rating, becomes third-highest episode of this season

Buzz Patrol

Elon Musk’s debut on Saturday Night Live lifts show's rating, becomes third-highest episode of this season

May 10, 2021
Crypto relief for India’s COVID-19 crisis pours in, even as it remains a legal grey area

Cryptocurrency

Crypto relief for India’s COVID-19 crisis pours in, even as it remains a legal grey area

May 11, 2021
Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live; is joined by mother, model Maye Musk, to talk about his childhood

Elon Musk hosts Saturday Night Live; is joined by mother, model Maye Musk, to talk about his childhood

May 09, 2021
Verified Twitter accounts, including Firstpost, hacked to imitate 'SNL', offer free cryptocurrency

NewsTracker

Verified Twitter accounts, including Firstpost, hacked to imitate 'SNL', offer free cryptocurrency

May 09, 2021
SpaceX will launch the DOGE-1 satellite to the moon, funded by Dogecoin

moon mission

SpaceX will launch the DOGE-1 satellite to the moon, funded by Dogecoin

May 12, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021