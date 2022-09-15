Thursday, September 15, 2022Back to
WatchOS 9 introduces ‘Sleep Stage Tracker’ on Apple Watch; details here

With WatchOS 9, you can follow significant insights on not only how much but also how well you're sleeping.


FP TrendingSep 15, 2022 07:13:15 IST

Even though Apple may have the best smartwatch available, it still falls short of the competition in some key aspects, especially when it comes to tracking sleep activity.

The top-class brand is introducing a broad range of Workout upgrades with WatchOS 9, along with new watch faces, updated applications, and the ability to recognize sleep zones. You’ll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, as well as an iPhone running iOS 16, in order to install WatchOS 9. However, Apple states that all features may not function with every model.

The ability to track your sleep has long been a big deal for iPhone and Apple Watch users. There are many apps that can help you monitor and understand your sleep, but doing so is now simpler than ever. With WatchOS 9, you can get significant insights on not only how much but also how well you’re sleeping.

The addition of sleep stages in WatchOS 9 improves the information available from sleep tracking. Apple Watch is able to determine whether a user is in REM, Core, or Deep sleep using inputs from the accelerometer and heart rate sensor. Users may view data on their sleep stages on Apple Watch in the Sleep app. Users can set up their Wind Down and Bedtime schedules in the Sleep app, and these schedules are synced with all other Apple devices connected to the same Apple ID account.

More in-depth information, such as time spent asleep, coupled with additional metrics, such as heart rate and respiratory rate, in charts that compare different sleep stages can be seen in the Health app available on iPhone. Users will also be able to contribute their sleep stage data to the Apple Heart and Movement Study through the Research app, which will help with future research into the science of sleep.

Both your Apple Watch and iPhone must be in the Sleep Focus mode. Each night, you can carry out this manually. You can then benefit from notifications for Wind Down and, perhaps more significantly, reminders to charge your Apple Watch. Apple Watch might not accurately track your sleep stages if you regularly get out of bed or move around because of any sleep disorder.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


